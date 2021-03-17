IF THIS IS NOT RACIAL & RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION – WHAT IS? GOING TO PUBS OR NIGHTCLUBS THE WORST OFFENCE & ‘CULPRITS’ WILL BE FINED UP TO RM10K – WHILE OTHERS CAN APPLY FOR DISCOUNTS IF THEY SETTLE EARLY, SAYS TAKIYUDDIN
Pub, nightclub goers to be fined up to RM10,000, says Takiyuddin
Pub and nightclubs are still not allowed to reopen under movement restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Operators who breach the orders by opening their outlets will be issued a maximum compound of RM50,000, Takiyuddin added.
The first category covers offences which carry a high risk of virus transmission and has a major impact on the community.
Seven offences are listed under the first category, Takiyuddin said.
Among them are failure by private physicians to report any case of infectious disease to the Health Ministry.
He said these offenses will be issued a compound of RM5,000, but the maximum is RM10,000.
Takiyuddin was speaking at a post-cabinet meeting, joint press conference today with Health Minister Dr Adham Baba.
He said the full list of offences under the three categories will be made public, but did not say where or when the document will be available.
The RM10,000 compound for Covid-19 rule violations was raised from RM1,000 effective March 11 and drew widespread criticism for being excessive, especially if violators are elderly, poor or uneducated.
Takiyuddin today also said the amount was just the maximum stated in the law and discounts could be given if people settled their fines early.
Amid uproar over RM10,000 fine, Takiyuddin says discounts available if settled early
However, no discounts will be given if the fines are paid after 14 days from the date of issue.
His announcement comes amid uproar over the government’s move to raise the fine to RM10,000 from RM1,000 through an emergency ordinance that does not have parliamentary oversight. The new amount took effect on March 11.
“There is a misunderstanding, what was written in the compound chit is that the fine could be up to RM10,000,” he said in a joint press conference with Health Minister Dr Adham Baba today.
“At that time (it was imposed) there were no clear guidelines like what we have today. So that does not mean that those who were compounded will be fined RM10,000. It is just that the maximum compound amount is RM10,000,” he added.
However, he said those who were previously fined can receive discounts if they pay their fines within two weeks.
“From today, those who were compounded previously, if they can pay within a week, they can get 50% and within 14 days they can get 25%,” he said.
For example, Takiyuddin said those who were issued a compound of RM1,500 for not wearing a face mask in public can get a 50% discount, which will reduce the payable amount to RM750.
Takiyuddin added that those who cannot afford to pay the fines, such as the differently abled, those with chronic illnesses,students or the poor can appeal against the compounds through the relevant channels.
The appeals can be made to the district health officer, according to senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob who announced this previously.
There are three categories of offences under the Act.
The first category refers to offences which carries a high risk of virus transmission and has a major impact on the community.
The second category covers offences which have a high risk of transmission but does not have a huge impact on the community.
The third category refers to offences which have a low risk of transmission and no direct impact on the individual.
Category three offences include not wearing masks, not checking in at a premise with the MySejahtera application or in the record book, and failure to observe physical distancing.
Takiyuddin said the government has fixed the quantum of fines for first time offenders of these standard offences at RM1,500.
This was decided by the cabinet at its meeting earlier today, he added.
Those appealing against the compounds must also submit documented proof to state and district health officials.
Enforcement of the Covid-19 SOP will be conducted by a multi-agency enforcement team wearing “SOP armbands”.
The officers are to give warnings first and issue compounds only as a last resort if offenders fail to obey, Takiyudin said.
“There are many quarters who have tried to create confusion that this law is meant to punish. I urge those people to be careful and mindful when commenting because these are rules made based on the law,” he said.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.