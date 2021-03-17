IF THIS IS NOT RACIAL & RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION – WHAT IS? GOING TO PUBS OR NIGHTCLUBS THE WORST OFFENCE & ‘CULPRITS’ WILL BE FINED UP TO RM10K – WHILE OTHERS CAN APPLY FOR DISCOUNTS IF THEY SETTLE EARLY, SAYS TAKIYUDDIN

Pub, nightclub goers to be fined up to RM10,000, says Takiyuddin

GOING to a pub or nightclub is among the worst offences, with culprits liable to a RM10,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 rules, said Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

Pub and nightclubs are still not allowed to reopen under movement restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Operators who breach the orders by opening their outlets will be issued a maximum compound of RM50,000, Takiyuddin added.

He said this falls under the first of three categories of compoundable offences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).

The first category covers offences which carry a high risk of virus transmission and has a major impact on the community.

Seven offences are listed under the first category, Takiyuddin said.

Among them are failure by private physicians to report any case of infectious disease to the Health Ministry.

He said these offenses will be issued a compound of RM5,000, but the maximum is RM10,000.

Takiyuddin was speaking at a post-cabinet meeting, joint press conference today with Health Minister Dr Adham Baba.

He said the full list of offences under the three categories will be made public, but did not say where or when the document will be available.

The RM10,000 compound for Covid-19 rule violations was raised from RM1,000 effective March 11 and drew widespread criticism for being excessive, especially if violators are elderly, poor or uneducated.

Takiyuddin today also said the amount was just the maximum stated in the law and discounts could be given if people settled their fines early.

Amid uproar over RM10,000 fine, Takiyuddin says discounts available if settled early