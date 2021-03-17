BOMBSHELL – ANWAR’S SHAM ‘SUPPORT’ EXPOSED: SHOW SOME STANDARDS, ANWAR TOLD – STOP RUSHING OUT TO THE ROADSIDE & DRAGGING IN ‘THIEVES’ JUST BECAUSE THEY’RE WILLING TO SAY THEY BACK YOU AS PM! SICK & TIRED ALLIES TICK OFF ANWAR, TELL HIM TO SPEND TIME ON UNITING THE OPPOSITION – INSTEAD OF WORKING WITH ‘KLEPTOCRATS’

Representatives of five opposition parties have urged PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to unite the opposition and reject any cooperation with “kleptocrats”.
This move casts further doubts on Anwar’s claim of having “adequate” numbers to topple Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
In a statement today, the five representatives said the Perikatan Nasional government has failed to solve the economic, health and political crisis, hence the opposition must work together on better initiatives and policies.
“In view of these challenges, we urge the opposition leader to unite the opposition bloc and reject any cooperation with kleptocrats.
The joint statement was signed by Salahuddin Ayub (Pulai MP, Amanah deputy president), Mohd Azis Jamman (Sepitang MP, Warisan Youth chief), Liew Chin Tong (Senator, DAP central committee member), Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar MP, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance pro tem leader) and Baru Bian (Selangau MP, Parti Sarawak Bersatu member).
Yesterday, Anwar confirmed that there had been informal discussions between PKR and Umno figures on possible collaboration.
However, Anwar said it would be premature to conclude that an agreement had been made.
“I was then asked (in an interview published on Sunday) if I denied the possibility of a cooperation with Umno, so I said: I don’t deny the possibility,” said Anwar.
Harapan’s collaboration with Umno was not unique. Harapan lawmakers and Umno had joined forces in December to oust Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak menteri besar. – MKINI
