It is time for Anwar to start culling PKR. Weed out the rubbish now! Restore faith in the rakyat. Money and promises of position & perks are good inducements for frogs.

When will the prime-minister-in-waiting, Anwar Ibrahim, show his leadership qualities?

When will he start to cull his party, PKR and get rid of the weeds? He should be more firm and decisive.

Weeding or culling PKR will:-

Improve discipline

2. Get rid of traitors who damage the party and are probably secretly informing PN of the PKR’s internal goings-on

3. Strengthen the party (within and outside)

4. Give renewed hope to the rakyat

Taliban networks organise sleeper cells which they activate when they feel the time is right. The same happens in Malaysian politics. Today, Azmin Ali activated his sleeper, the Kuala Langat MP, Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

Xavier defected to PN. His excuse for defecting, was “to avoid snap polls”. He is being economical with the truth. Xavier is now a pro-PN independent MP. We have nice words for him, which are unprintable.

GE-15 will probably be after Raya. The preparation is being done now. Destroy PKR because it is the weakest link in the Harapan coalition.

Soon, more defections will happen because Muhyiddin Yassin wants to create chaos in PKR and the other parties like Umno-Baru, PAS). Muhyiddin wants to triumph in GE-15.

Since GE-14, PKR has seen the most defections out of the component parties of Harapan.

Azmin’s supporters remaining in PKR, will inflict untold damage to PKR, if nothing is done by the Opposition leader, Anwar, to get rid of these troublemakers.

Notice the steady drip of PKR MPs to PN to become pro-PN, independent MPs.

When this happens, the rakyat thinks “What on earth is going on?” More importantly, they think PKR is doomed and worse still, the reputation of Harapan will be dragged into the sewer. This is not good for the nation or for those of us who still have hope in Harapan returning to government.

Weeds like Xavier, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong have dented our faith in PKR, but more importantly the defections will affect Harapan’s image and chances at GE-125.

DAP have started to weed their party and remove pro-PN members. Amanah should do the same.

Weeds, like Edmund Santhara, damage PKR’s reputation, and like weeds in the soil, take away the nutrients supplied to the soil and damage the main crop, in this case, PKR, because the party will not be able to do its job properly.

Getting rid of the pro-Azmin members, should have been done decades ago, but Anwar being Anwar, is a poor judge of character. He should have listened to his wife, daugher and Rafizi Ramli. They are alleged to have had serious reservations about Azmin, who of course, if Muhyiddin Yassin’s best buddy now.

Over the past year and more recently, there has been a steady drip of PKR politicians leaving the party.

Several PKR members started the Sheraton Move to form the unelected, PN coalition of traitors, frogs and self-serving politicians.

Anwar should be a leader and start culling before he has no party to lead, and before he becomes history.

Whilst weeding, he should remove the dead-wood and also groom others to replace him as leader. We want people of integrity, not yes-men. We need people with vision, who are not afraid to begin a new narrative that does NOT just pander to the Malays.

Should Anwar cull himself, in the inteests of PKR and the rakyat? – -https://www.mariammokhtar.com/

PM promised me post to help nation recover, reveals PKR defector

Steven Choong, who defected from PKR to support the Perikatan Nasional administration, revealed that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin promised him an official position.

According to the Tebrau MP, the position would provide him with a platform to rebuild the nation’s economy, which is reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The independent lawmaker disclosed that he was in contact with Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin as well as Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin since last year.

However, it was only last month that Zuraida brought him to meet Muhyiddin.

Choong said he wrestled with the prospect of meeting the prime minister and delayed the meeting for two weeks to discuss the matter with his family.

“I met the PM in February this year.

“We talked for about an hour, and Zuraida was there,” he said in a recent interview with Chinese current affairs programme FengRenGuan.

“The pandemic has affected a lot of businesses, and this involves different departments. If I have the power, I can get all the ministries to sit down together and discuss the issues,” he added.

During his meeting with Muhyiddin, Choong said he proposed how to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) weather the crisis.

Furthermore, he said the premier told him that a background check revealed that he was a clean politician.

From left: Julau MP Larry Sng, PM Muhyiddin Yassin, Tebrau MP Steven Choong, Senior Minister (Economics and Finance) Azmin Ali, and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin

On Feb 28, Choong and Julau MP Larry Sng quit PKR to support Muhyiddin as independent MPs.

The pair cited the interests of their constituents as the catalyst behind the decision, but PKR president Anwar Ibrahim alleged that it was due to coercion and pressure from the federal government.

With the duo’s support, PN has regained its simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat with 111 MPs.

Not a minister, deputy minister or GLC post

Meanwhile, Choong also commented on publicly denying his defection just two days before expressing support for Muhyiddin.

“At the time, I really wanted to admit it. But I could not because I had just met the PM a few days earlier and the PM made a verbal promise that I would be given a position. There was no decision then on what position,” he added.

Choong had even consulted Zuraida if he could make an announcement on the matter but was advised against it since there had been no final decision on his position.

“She said my request was special. I did not want to be a minister, I did not want to be a deputy minister, I did not want to manage a GLC (government-linked company) as well. I just wanted to solve the problem (due to Covid-19).

“Therefore, she said they needed time to discuss the position. So I could not admit it at the time as it would be disrespectful to the PM,” he added.

Although he has not been assigned a specific post, Choong said he had received the green light to start work such as collecting feedback from SMEs.

“If Muhyiddin is not sincere, he will not allow me to do so,” he added.

On the same note, the Tebrau MP denied that he quit PKR to support PN because he received funds.

‘Anwar told me he would be PM soon’

In the interview, Choong also revealed that when speculation of his defection made the rounds, Anwar had attempted to persuade him not to leave.

“Anwar called me and said, ‘Can you give me some time? I am to be PM soon. Don’t regret after this, just give me a bit more time’,” he claimed.

However, Choong said he did not believe in Anwar because the opposition leader lacked sufficient support to become the prime minister.

He added that his conscience is clear because his decision did not lead to the collapse of the government.

As for his future plans, the lawmaker said he wanted to defend his seat, but it is still too premature to state if PN would nominate him as a candidate.

Choong defeated MCA’s Hou Kok Chung and PAS’ Abdullah Hussin by a 37,225-vote majority in the last general election. That was the first time PKR won the Tebrau seat. MKINI

