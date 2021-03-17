STEALTH & INTRIGUE IN UMNO – ‘DIVISION LEADERS APPROACHED BY SOMEONE FROM MUHYIDDIN’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER TO SIGN DOCUMENT ASKING ZAHID TO REVERSE PARTY’S DECISION NOT TO WORK WITH BERSATU’

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader is attempting to reverse the party’s decision not to work with PPBM in the next general election, FMT has learnt.

According to a source, several division leaders have been approached while others were aware of this move.

Some have been asked to sign a document asking the party leadership to reconsider the decision.

The MP, whose identity FMT is withholding pending a comment, is said to have called on many division leaders to push Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to renegotiate the relationship with PPBM.

“His (the leader’s) argument is that Umno will lose if it does not join forces with PPBM,” the source said.

It is believed the party leader will raise the matter at the upcoming Umno annual general assembly which will be held later this month.

“Division leaders, however, have not warmed up to the idea. They see the leader’s efforts as fulfilling the enemy’s agenda of breaking up Umno internally.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zahid had sent a letter to the prime minister and PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin informing him that Umno would not cooperate with PPBM in GE15.

Umno also said the party would only work with the government until Parliament was dissolved.

During the divisional elections last year, 147 of the 191 Umno divisions had called for the party to withdraw its cooperation with PPBM.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.