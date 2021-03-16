AFTER UMNO-PKR TIE-UP FISACO, ANWAR SAYS CONFIDENT NO MORE DEFECTIONS FROM PKR – YET SHIFTS FROM ‘FORMIDABLE’ TO ‘ADEQUATE’ SUPPORT – WHAT’S 3 DEFECTIONS, EVEN IF PN GETS ANOTHER 6 MPs, IT WON’T BE ENOUGH TO ERODE THE ‘PORTION WHO HAVE DECLARED SUPPORT FOR ME’

PETALING JAYA: Despite three MPs leaving the party recently, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he still has “adequate numbers”.

Anwar said even if Perikatan Nasional could get six MPs to go over to its side, that would still not be enough.

“PN claims that they have 111 or 112 MPs. But if we take a portion of that who have declared support for me, they are left with technically 100, but this does not take into account the other 13 MPs from Warisan, Pejuang and Muda.

“So, they have 90 MPs easily. What makes you think that taking three will make them reach 110? They have lost their core base of MPs that have been with them,” he said during a press conference at Eastin Hotel here on Tuesday (March 16).

He also said he was confident that there would not be any more MPs leaving the party after discussions with them today.

Recently, Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar left the party and resigned as PKR vice-president.

Dr Xavier said he was leaving because he had been “extremely frustrated” with events in the past year.

Two other MPs who left the party on Feb 27 were Larry Sng (Julau) and Steven Choong (Tebrau).

They left PKR to become independent MPs supporting the government.

Separately, Anwar noted that political cooperation with Umno is currently just in early discussions.

“Discussions with Umno leaders have taken place, although there is no formal agreement and understanding,” he said.

He stressed that they were not compromising on their principles if they were to work with Umno.

“We are not going to compromise on the principles, the policies, and the values that we have adopted this far,” he said.

ANN

