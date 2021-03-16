CMCO EXTENDED IN SELANGOR, KL, PENANG, JOHOR, KELANTAN & SARAWAK – EVEN AS NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS FALL TO 1,063 WHICH IS THE LOWEST NUMBER FOR THIS YEAR BUT STILL HIGH

THE conditional movement-control order (CMCO) has been extended in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and four other states until March 31, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The other states are Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak, the defence minister told a press conference today.

“The CMCO has been extended in these six states due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.”

The extension is made on the advice of the Health Ministry, he added.

CMCO in these states will be effective March 19 to 31, except for Sarawak, which will be effective from today to March 29.

He added that Kedah, Perak and Negri Sembilan will be under recovery MCO from Friday onwards.

“The remaining seven states who were under the RMCO will continue as usual until March 31,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said interstate travel is still not allowed except for tourism activities for RMCO states through the concept of green travel bubble using companies and agents tourism registered with the Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry.

Malaysia recorded 1,063 more cases of Covid-19 today, the lowest daily figure for this year so far.

Selangor had the highest number out of all the states with 323 new cases, followed by Sarawak with 183 and Penang with 175.

Other states recorded fewer than 100 new cases.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

