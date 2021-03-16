PKR THE FIRST PARTY TO IMPLODE? 4 MORE MPs ASKED TO DEFECT, CLAIMS ANWAR – BUT WHAT IS HE GOING TO DO ABOUT IT – PLAY VICTIM FOR SYMPATHY WHILE BLAMING MONEY POLITICS, ABUSE OF POWER – YET WHY IS PKR FULL OF MPs SO SUSCEPTIBLE TO PRESSURE FROM MACC, IRB – DOES NOT FISH ROT FROM THE HEAD

FOUR more PKR lawmakers have been approached to jump ship and switch allegiance to Perikatan Nasional (PN), PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said.

The opposition MPs were enticed by monetary remunerations to join PN and when that failed, they are being victimised with intimidation tactics, the opposition leader told a press conference today.

He said the four PKR MPs are M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sg Siput), Awang Husaini Sahari (Putatan) and Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri).

Anwar’s revelation follows that of another PKR lawmaker, Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail, who said she was offered a bribe to shift her political allegiance.

She has since lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, alleged that the MACC, police and the Inland Revenue Board are being used as “weapons” to threaten opposition lawmakers who are not willing to defect.

This is an abuse of power, he added. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Four more MPs received ‘offers’ to jump, claims Anwar

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has named four more of his party MPs who he said were offered money to quit and support Perikatan Nasional. The four are Padang Serai MP M Karupaiya, Sungai Siput’s S Kesavan, Putatan’s Awang Husaini and Miri’s Michael Teo. Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail had earlier lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission that she had been offered to switch sides. Anwar said the four were offered money to switch sides, adding this was an abuse of power. “Even after luring three or four of our MPs, they still don’t have a majority and they won’t have 106 MPs,” he claimed during a press conference at Eastin Hotel, today. The government needs 112 MPs to have a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat. He said besides Natrah, the others were also given offers while some were threatened. Anwar said that even if the ruling coalition were to woo another five to six MPs, it will still not have 110 MPs. He said: “if we take (the number) of MPs who have declared support for me, they are technically left with 100.” The Port Dickson MP also said senior ministers “should do some proper calculation” to see if they have the majority. Anwar, who had earlier met 36 PKR MPs and state chiefs, said they would remain steadfast with PKR. “They (some MPs) complained that they have been threatened and told that they would be victimised while others were made offers.” “This has to stop,” he added. Anwar said he would be writing to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) chief to seek an appointment. “We want MACC to be an effective agency to fight corruption, not to be used as a political weapon.” On Covid-19 vaccination, he said a lot of MPs, including him and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were vaccinated today. However, he said the process of registering for vaccination through MySejahtera was not user-friendly, and difficult for rural folk. “All PKR MPs have been told to use their service centres to register the people for vaccinations,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.