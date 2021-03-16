BOMBSHELL – ‘KING OF BULLS***’ ANWAR FORCED TO MAKE A FOOL OF HIMSELF AT MUCH-AWAITED, GRAND PRESSER – CLAIMING ‘INFORMAL’ TALKS WITH UMNO – EVEN AS UMNO LAMBASTS, RUBBISHES & DISOWNS HIS ‘POLITICAL STUNT TO KEEP HIS LEADERSHIP ALIVE’ – WHILE HIS OWN ALLIES IN PAKATAN DEMAND TRANSPARENCY OVER LATEST SHENANIGAN AFTER HIS ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’, ‘MUHYIDDIN HAS FALLEN’ FIASCO

Only talks with Umno, nothing formal yet, says Anwar

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today said discussions have been held with Umno leaders, but no cooperation has been formalised.

“Discussions with Umno leaders have taken place. No agreement or formal understanding has been reached but initial understanding is there,” the opposition leader said at a press conference in Petaling Jaya today.

He said both parties have “common parameters” but stressed that PKR will not compromise its principles and values.

“There are certain common parameters. For example PKR and Pakatan Harapan have been categorically clear on respecting the fundamental principles of the constitution.

“On the issue of freedom, democratic values, language, Islam, Malay privileges and the institution of the rulers.

“We also emphasised the need to ensure that the entire public, regardless of race or religion are given due attention, recognition and rights. This is important to proceed and move on as a committed Malaysia,” Anwar said.

Anwar first mentioned his talks with Umno in a recent interview with Mingguan Malaysia, where he said initial discussions have been positive.

The Port Dickson lawmaker said he not only had discussion with Umno but also “with other related parties”.

Anwar also denied that his talks with Umno meant that PKR was reneging on its promises to the people.

“There have been a lot of reactions suggesting that there has been some sort of agreement and we are compromising our principles and reneging on our earlier promises, which is to my mind incorrect.

“We are not going to compromise on the principles, values, policies that we have adopted,” he said.

Umno leaders, however, have cast doubt on Anwar’s claim that he has been holding discussions with their party.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said he had no knowledge of such discussions.

Former prime minister Najib Razak said talk of Umno working with PKR and DAP is “propaganda” by the Perikatan Nasional government through its communications unit, JKom.

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan also refuted Anwar’s claims in the Mingguan Malaysia interview, saying the party has not changed its position of not working with PKR or DAP. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Anwar: PKR’s discussion with Umno still in initial stage

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today said the party’s rumoured cooperation with Umno remains in the initial stages of discussion and has yet to be formalised.

Anwar hinted there were Umno MPs supportive of the idea of a collaboration.

He was speaking to reporters at a press conference after a meeting with PKR MPs in a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

“Since the Mingguan Malaysia interview last Sunday, there were many questions raised over my discussion with several Umno leaders.

“If we read the entire context, I said it would be premature for us to say we have an agreement or understanding,” he said.

“I said there were initial discussions between several PKR leaders and Umno leaders.

“I was then asked if I denied the possibility of a cooperation with Umno, so I said: ‘I don’t deny the possibility’,” said Anwar.

Earlier today, Umno insiders dismissed rumours that the two parties are going to tie formal cooperation soon.

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan said the party is still holding on to its supreme council’s decision not to work with PKR or DAP.

However, he said it is up to Anwar to claim that his party is negotiating with Umno for political cooperation. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.