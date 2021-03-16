VIDEOS OF XAVIER CALLING HIS ‘SAVIORS’ MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN REGIME ‘BUNCH OF TRAITORS & PIRATES’ GO VIRAL – UNDERSCORING THE MODUS OPERANDI OF AZMIN CARTEL PAST & PRESENT – SHEER HYPOCRISY, PURE TREACHERY, ALL RHETORIC ABOUT GOOD GOVERNANCE & PRINCIPLES WHILE QUIETLY & SNEAKILY DOING THE OPPOSITE – POWER & GREED ALWAYS CORRUPTS!

‘Bunch of traitors and pirates’ – ghosts of videos past haunt Xavier

Videos of former PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar are making the rounds following his decision to support the Perikatan Nasional government as an independent lawmaker.

In one of the videos, the Kuala Langat MP fired a scathing salvo at the government and the decision to hold a single-day Parliament session in May last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dressed in his official Parliament attire, Xavier dismissed it as a charade orchestrated by a “bunch of traitors and pirates.”

“Today after six months, I am stepping into Parliament. All of you elected us to go to Parliament, we are the voice for check and balance to the government.

“But this government, this Parliament would be rubbish. This Parliament sitting is worthless. We are going to be there for one hour just to hear Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s speech…

“All this under the pretext of Covid-19. But the actual story, ladies and gentlemen, is that these people are afraid.

“The present government is afraid to face us. The present government is afraid there would be a vote of no confidence by Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he added.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Xavier then noted that the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin-led government was not elected and had manoeuvred itself into power through a political coup.

“It is just to safeguard their own interests, safeguard their own skins… and these people should not be allowed to get away with it.

“But this is democracy in Malaysia today,” he added.

Continuing the diatribe, Xavier said the present government was under siege and lacked confidence.

Another video in circulation is his condemnation of party-hopping, which he called “unethical and immoral”, during an interview with The Vibes.

“A mechanism has to be put in place. Party-hopping after an election should not be allowed.

“You are taking away the people’s voice and support by doing this. You were voted in on one ticket, and, suddenly, you change to another. How do you expect people to react?” he asked.

Xavier, who has been a member of the Anwar Ibrahim-led PKR since its inception in 1998, claimed that he chose to leave because he had grown “extremely frustrated” over the events that transpired last year.

However, speculations were rife that it could be related to an investigation by MACC, which led to the arrest of Xavier’s close associate and Perak PKR deputy chief MA Tinagaran.

MACC had seized RM1.2 million in cash and froze RM77 million in bank accounts. Several luxury vehicles were impounded.

Xavier has denied that his decision was linked to this case but the Pakatan Harapan presidential council accused the government of using enforcement agencies to intimidate opposition lawmakers into defecting.

