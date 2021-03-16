‘NONSENSE!’ – NAJIB GIVES ANWAR ANOTHER KICK IN THE GUT, DISMISSES TALK OF A GRAND UMNO-PKR PACT – AMID ANGRY RUMBLINGS IN UMNO CALLING IT ANOTHER ‘POLITICAL STUNT BY ANWAR TO KEEP HIS LEADERSHIP ALIVE’

TALK of Umno cooperating with PKR and DAP is propaganda by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, said former Umno president Najib Razak on Facebook.

The former prime minister dismissed the idea as “nonsense”.

Najib said the propaganda tried to portray him and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who are both on trial for various charges, as desperate and willing to do anything to save themselves.

“Personally, I have never asked for my cases to be dropped just like that.

“Because if it is dropped like in the case of (DAP secretary-general) Lim Guan Eng before, I will be denied the opportunity to clear my name completely and will have to face the opposition’s propaganda forever,” he said.

Najib said the government’s new communications unit, JKom, has had to repeatedly play up propaganda like this through social media and government-controlled media.

The post was accompanied by a doctored video showing Lim singing the Umno song.

JKom is a government agency formed to replace the Department of Special Affairs (Jasa), which was previously a government propaganda tool during the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Possibility of PKR-Umno collaboration draws mixed reactions from S’gor elected reps

KLANG: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s press conference scheduled for 4.30pm Tuesday (March 16) is giving rise to much talk, including that the PKR president will announce a collaboration with the party’s nemesis, Umno.

This possibility has received mixed reactions from elected representatives in Selangor.

PKR’s Meru assemblyman Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar said he did not see anything wrong in the collaboration provided it was done in the best interest of the people and the nation.

“If it is for this reason, I will fully support but if it is done for individual interests and temporary benefits, I will not support,” he said.

Fakhrulrazi added that from his observation, he was confident Anwar’s plans emphasised the betterment of the nation and the people.

DAP’s Klang MP Charles Santiago said collaboration between different groups required trust.

“What is the trust between PKR and Umno based on?

“PKR was formed as a response to Umno and so has Umno made the changes acceptable to PKR?” he asked.

Santiago said any changes, agreement or collaboration must not be a case of “a new fox replacing an old fox”.

“Changes made must be based on good governance, ideology, the welfare of the people and a corruption-free environment,” he said.

He also pointed out that Umno had failed to support Anwar in protesting against the Federal Government’s 2021 budget even though it had said that it would.

Selangor PAS secretary Roslan Shahir, meanwhile, said he did not believe that a collaboration can be achieved between Umno and PKR.

“I believe only one or two leaders are interested in a possible collaboration.

“Most of the Umno leadership as well as the grassroots members will oppose working with PKR,” he said.

Roslan added that in the event the Umno leadership went ahead with the collaboration with PKR, they were taking a big risk as this may anger the party grassroots.

Anwar’s claims of possible cooperation with Umno a ‘political stunt’, says Umno Youth chief

PETALING JAYA: Claims by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of discussions on possible cooperation with Umno are a “political stunt” to keep his leadership alive, says Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

“It is a mere political stunt and we know why.

“It is because his party leadership is in chaos as two-thirds have left.

“PKR only has Tian Chua left as the vice-president as three others had left or resigned.

“Anwar is just looking to keep his leadership alive, ” the Umno Youth chief said when contacted on Tuesday (March 16).

Asyraf, who is an Umno supreme council member, said that while Anwar is free to talk to anyone in the party, there are protocols that must be followed.

“Anwar can actually discuss and negotiate with anyone from Umno, be it from the bottom or right up to the president.

“What is important is that whatever decision pertaining to policy, especially such a huge one, can only be decided at the supreme council meeting, ” he added.

Asyraf, who is also in Umno’s political bureau, said talk of cooperation with PKR was never raised during the supreme council or bureau meetings.

“Until today, we have not discussed or deliberated on whether to change our position of not cooperating with Pakatan Harapan, especially Anwar and DAP, ” he added.

He also noted that any leaders from Umno, even the president, had to get the party’s mandate to hold talks with regard to cooperation with other parties, as was done when Umno was in discussions with PAS to form Muafakat Nasional in 2019.

“At that time, Umno gave certain individuals in the party and president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi the mandate to hold talks with PAS, ” he added when asked to comment on Anwar’s recent claims that initial talks had begun with Umno on possible cooperation.

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, when contacted, said he was unaware of such a meeting as claimed by Anwar.

“If there was one, it did not include me and the meeting may have been between Zahid and Najib, ” he said when contacted.

In January, Nazri, who is Padang Rengas Umno division chief, announced his withdrawal of support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional administration.

On Monday (March 15), Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also said he was unaware of any unofficial negotiations and discussions between the party and PKR.