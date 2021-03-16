PUTRAJAYA: Former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa is continuing to push for Umno, PAS and PPBM to work together in the next general election, saying their alliance could see them win 149 seats.

In an interview with TV Pertiwi last night, Annuar said cooperation among the three Malay parties would also prevent three-cornered fights.

The federal territories minister also said he was confident that all issues and seat disputes among the three parties can be resolved by their respective presidents.

He said 149 of the 222 parliamentary seats in the country are Malay-majority areas.

“If we do not split, we have the potential to win all of them. So the winning formula is already present in today’s government,” he said.

Previously, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party will not cooperate with PPBM in the next general election, though Perlis and Sabah Umno have taken an opposing stand.

On seat allocations, Annuar proposed a base formula where Umno is given priority in defending all the 55 seats it won in the last general election, even if the incumbent has since defected to PPBM.

He said, however, this did not need to be set in stone, and that the presidents of both parties can negotiate on the matter.

“There are (also) 11 seats in which Umno garnered more votes than PAS, while there are six seats in which PAS won more votes than Umno.

“So PAS can win 25 seats and Umno can win 66 seats. There are still seats remaining, and there are other seats that can be considered for PPBM. What is certain is that unity ensures success, this can still be worked out.”

Annuar also said there are seats in which PPBM won in GE14 but have since lost through defections that Umno can contest, like those held by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s faction.

He said negotiations could be held on who should be the prime minister as well as quotas for ministers’ posts, and that this was a better option than fighting each other and winning fewer seats in the end. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Anwar to hold presser at 4.30pm, this follows Umno-PKR weekend talks

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said there have been informal discussions between his party and Umno over possible cooperation for the 15th general election.

Anwar has now announced that he will hold a press conference today at 4.30pm at the Eastin Hotel, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, where he is expected to address the issue.

He is also expected to field questions on the spate of defections that have hit PKR lately.

A party source confirmed with Malaysiakini that informal talks between the two parties had been held.

It is understood that both parties are unhappy with the Bersatu party of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin which has accepted a significant number of defecting MPs from Umno and PKR.

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia recently, Anwar said this PKR-Umno cooperation is intended to save the country from destruction.

He stressed that a series of unofficial meetings held between the two parties were “positive” and if the two manage to reach a mutual understanding, it would be on sound principles.

Anwar said the objective of the cooperation was to form a new government where the idea revolved around having an economic policy that focuses on the people.

He lauded several Umno leaders who stood firm on rescuing the national economy and rejecting the PN government. Anwar did not reveal the names of these Umno leaders.

“I had been with Umno for years, why? Because I was confident with the idealism. So if we put this idealism on the track, I think there will be no problem,” he said.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, meanwhile, said he was unaware of such meetings.

“That (the meetings), I don’t know. I wasn’t there and I don’t know,” he briefly told the media in Alor Gajah yesterday.

Mohamad was met after a closed-door meeting with the Malacca Umno leadership, which was also attended by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speculations on PKR-Umno cooperation are not new. In January, Annuar Musa, who was just sacked as the BN secretary-general, claimed that Zahid had in “black and white” supported Anwar in a bid to topple the PN government.

Besides that, Annuar had also accused Zahid of consorting with the DAP in a bid to form a new political alignment.

Early this month, DAP, which is PKR’s ally in Pakatan Harapan, had stressed that there would be no cooperation between the party and Umno.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the party is consistent with its stand, but it is ready to cooperate with Umno if it is to benefit the people.

“As long as it benefits the people, we are willing to support. For a specific purpose in relation to the people’s interest,” Lim said. MKINI

