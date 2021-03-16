WHAT IS NOR HISHAM & MOE TRYING TO PROVE – OR IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME TRYING TO ‘SAVE FACE’: AT LEAST 10 PUPILS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – YET NO NOTICE OF CLOSURE ISSUED FOR SCHOOL – PUPILS STAY HOME ON THEIR OWN WHILE CLASSES CARRY ON DESPITE ONLY A TOTAL ATENDANCE OF 35 OUT OF 839!

Pupils stay home amid cases

NIBONG TEBAL: Just a week after face-to-face classes resumed for Year Three to Year Six pupils, a school in Simpang Ampat here had to close because at least 10 pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

The morning session at SJK(C) Keng Koon went on yesterday with only 35 out of 839 morning session pupils in attendance.

Teachers in the morning session carried on as usual with lessons for pupils in their classrooms but in the afternoon, the school was closed temporarily for state Health Department authorities to sanitise the premises.

However, it is learnt that health authorities did not issue any notice of closure of the school.

The pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 were believed to be from three classes in Year Four and Year Six. They were believed to have originated from two siblings in two classes.

Bukit Tambun assemblyman Goh Choon Aik, who visited the school yesterday, raised the need for the school to be shut down immediately and for all pupils, teachers and school staff to undergo Covid-19 tests.

All quiet here: A teacher working in an empty classroom at SJK(C) Keng Koon in Simpang Ampat, Penang.

“The school has to be closed for at least two weeks for sanitisation and to stop the spread.

“Tuition centres and buses will also need to conduct contact tracing and stop operation to prevent further spread of the virus to pupils of other schools who might have been in contact.

“I hope all pupils and staff members of the school will be tested for Covid-19, ” he said.

A total of 1,194 pupils enrolled in the school this year.

ANN

