BOMBSHELL – 120 MPs NOW UNDER MUHYIDDIN’S BELT? BIGGEST LOSERS – FOOLISH ANWAR, NAJIB, ZAHID & COURT CLUSTER – SEE YOU ALL IN SUNGAI BULOH! AND SERVES THEM RIGHT FOR WASTING TIME ON FOOLISH POSTURING, BICKERING OVER POSITIONS – EVEN AS THEIR FOES WORK QUIETLY BUT SURELY TO SNATCH AWAY THEIR MPs

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst believes Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin could have the backing of some 120 MPs after several PKR MPs quit their party to support the Perikatan Nasional government.

Former Universiti Sains Malaysia lecturer Ahmad Atory Hussain said the recent defections of Julau MP Larry Sng, Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar would strengthen the PN government’s position.

He told FMT it would boost Muhyiddin’s confidence to hold a Parliamentary sitting without being threatened by the opposition’s efforts to table a motion of no confidence.

“If this is true, then Muhyiddin will have the majority support of nearly 120 MPs in Parliament,” he said.

Recently, federal territories minister Annuar Musa claimed that more PKR MPs will follow Xavier, the party’s former vice-president, in quitting Pakatan Harapan.

Annuar, the Ketereh MP, said he understands that at least seven or eight of his “friends” have signalled their intention to support the PN government.

Atory said the defections would weaken PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s influence, and it was not surprising if he was willing to work with Umno for political expediency.

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the recent defections from PKR had been expected as those who left were seen as being aligned to the party’s former deputy president Azmin Ali.

Awang Azman said the silver lining for PKR was that the defections helped “cleanse” the party and clear the path for younger leaders.

