THE WHISPERS GROWS – MIC THE FIRST IN BN TO DESERT UMNO & JUMP SHIP TO PN? VIGNES DENIES IT BUT SAYS ‘WE WANT TO STAY WITH BN & HOPEULLY BN WILL CO-OPERATE WITH PN’

MIC today denied the party was being lured away from Barisan Nasional (BN) to join another political bloc.

President S.A Vigneswaran said the party is firmly with BN and at the same time hoped the coalition is able to work with Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

“I want to openly say that there are no attempts to entice us to join any alliances or parties.

“We want to stay with BN and hopefully, BN will co-operate with PN in GE15 despite contesting under different tickets,” he said at party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

Taking the example of ties between Umno and PAS, Vigneswaran believed BN and PN can be together.

“PAS is now in the government with PN. Umno is willing to co-operate with PAS, so maybe BN can also work with PN,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the next party annual general meeting would be held on April 3 in Klang.

He said the AGM will be conducted in a hybrid approach combining physical and virtual presence with tight compliance to Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

He added that 400 delegates would participating physically and the remaining 400 delegates would follow the AGM online.

Vigneswaran said the election of party president is expected to be held in June after the branch elections, which would be held in the month from April 5.

He said the election of the other top party posts would be held later depending on the situation.

– Bernama

