BOMBSHELL – ‘ANWAR SHOULD RETURN TO RELIGION – IT’S STILL THE BESTSELLER!’ WITH 3 MPs DUMPING HIM IN LESS THAN A MONTH – ANWAR’S DREAMS OF BECOMING PM AS GOOD AS DUST, IT’S TIME FOR HIM TO GIVE UP THE PKR PRESIDENCY – INDEED COMATOSE PKR SHOULD DEMAND HIS RESIGNATION – BUT SAD TO SAY, FEW OF THEM ARE AWAKE!

Folks, after those Julau and Tebrau MPs quit, another PKR stalwart has also quit. That is THREE MPs quitting in about three weeks. Here is the news :

KL, March 14 — former PKR MPs say Anwar rejected by his party

A nwar leadership rejected by own party

PKR no longer championing justice, welfare

party gone astray because of one man’s lust

so many top PKR leaders left party

members sidelined, victimised by powers that be

power mongers benefit themselves, families, cronies

joint statement by 10 MPs who quit PKR Feb last year

Azmin, Zuraida, Saifuddin, Rashid, Kam, Mansor, Kumar, Ali, Mongin, Jonathan

PKR lost bearings, no longer claim moral high ground

Kuala Langat MP Xavier latest to leave PKR

Last month MPs Steven Choong, Larry Sng quit

Xavier may not be the last

My Comments:

The daughter, wife and Rafizi have already quit their positions.

Now Steven Choong, Larry Sng and Xavier have left the party entirely. One by one so many people have abandoned the Brader.

I have written before that (in my view) the most surprising and unexpected “quitter” from PKR was Zulkifli Noordin from Kulim. Now Xavier has also quit.

Yes this is another Vote of No Confidence against the Brader by his own (ex) supporters. Very soon it could be just he, him and himself left in the PKR.

On the bright side of things, with fewer members it will become even more easier to conduct party meetings.

Yes the rumours say that more PKR MPs will be quitting the party. The rumour was already floating around before the Tebrau and Julau MPs quit. Now Xavier. So the rumours were true.

May I make a suggestion to the Brader. Go back to the religious b.s. Form a new religious grouping, call Yusuf Qardawi again, find a replacement for Haron Jin etc. That is your real calling. If so many people can support PAS (which Tengku Razaleigh calls a pros_i_u_e party) surely they will support Pak Syeikh again. I mean, who can be dumber than PAS? And yet they can get support. Religion is still the best seller.

