MALAYSIA BACK DEEPER IN THE ‘ZOMBIE BRAIN’ LAND IT CAN NEVER BREAK FREE FROM: HADI HAILS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘NEW DEAL’ & ‘MODERATE APPROACH’ – EVEN AS PUTRAJAYA FILES APPEAL AGAINST ‘ALLAH’ RULING

Politics | March 15, 2021 by | 0 Comments

PAS welcomes PN’s ‘new deal’ and ‘moderate’ approach

PAS has welcomed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s promise that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was offering a “new deal” for Malaysians.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said that this would ensure welfare, political stability, economic progress and good inter-ethnic ties.

“PAS abides by the principles (in the) Federal Constitution, the supremacy of laws, the concept of justice for all, leadership with integrity and good behaviour while adopting a political approach to unite the ummah.

“PAS urges everyone to support PN’s moderate approach, concern for the people and welfare, while rejecting extremism and opportunistic behaviour, which are unsuitable for Malaysia’s plural society,” Hadi said in a statement today. 

He was referring to Muhyiddin’s speech during the 49th Gerakan national delegates’ assembly last Saturday.

Muhyiddin said PN was offering a “new deal” for Malaysians, which included competent leadership, integrity, political longevity as well as racial and religious harmony.

“PN is offering a new deal to all Malaysians and we are here to stay for a long time,” the prime minister said.

Muhyiddin also hinted that parliamentary elections are just around the corner.

PAS is currently aligned with both Muhyiddin’s party Bersatu, as part of the PN coalition, and Umno.

However, there are signs of discontent brewing among Umno figures with PAS for its inclination towards Bersatu rather than the Umno-PAS charter for cooperation known as Muafakat Nasional.

Among others, Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had warned PAS to “watch out” if they back Bersatu in the event of any Bersatu-Umno clashes in the next general election.

Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had recently called PAS “political prostitutes”. MKINI

Putrajaya files appeal against ‘Allah’ court ruling

Solicitor-General Abdul Razak Musa confirmed the notice of appeal was filed this morning.

The appeal comes after some 50 Muslim civil society groups urged the Home Ministry to appeal the high court ruling yesterday at a gathering in Kuala Lumpur.

Chairman of the Pembela Islam group Aminuddin Yahaya said the court ruling must not be executed until the appeal process is over.

This is among the six resolutions mooted by the group after a meeting today.

Aminuddin said the high court ruling contradicts a previous Federal Court decision.

Last week the Court of Appeal ruled that Christians could use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words as part of their freedom of religion.

The three other words are “Baitullah”, “Kaabah” and “solat”.

Court of Appeal judge Nor Bee Ariffin, sitting as high court judge, had issued the ruling for a judicial review application from Sarawakian Christian, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, who challenged the ministry’s 1986 order banning the use of those words by non-Muslims.

Jill Ireland had filed a legal challenge as to the constitutionality of the ban in 2008, after educational Christian CDs she had brought in from Indonesia containing the word “Allah” were seized from her upon arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

The Home Ministry’s 1986 order also banned the words “Baitullah”, “Kaabah” and “solat” by non-Muslims.

Ireland’s CDs were confiscated based on this order.

In 2014, the high court ruled in her favour and found that the Home Ministry was wrong to seize the CDs.

Judge Zaleha Yusof ordered the ministry to return all eight CDs and to pay RM5,000 in costs. However, the judge did not address the constitutional points raised in summing up.

Non-Muslims have been fighting in the courts for the right to use the word “Allah” for more than a decade.

Besides Ireland’s case, the Catholic Church also went to court over the word, which is used in its weekly publication, Herald.

In 2015, the Federal Court dismissed the church’s application to review an earlier decision of the apex court not to grant leave to appeal the ban on the word. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle