MALAYSIA BACK DEEPER IN THE ‘ZOMBIE BRAIN’ LAND IT CAN NEVER BREAK FREE FROM: HADI HAILS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘NEW DEAL’ & ‘MODERATE APPROACH’ – EVEN AS PUTRAJAYA FILES APPEAL AGAINST ‘ALLAH’ RULING

PAS has welcomed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s promise that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was offering a “new deal” for Malaysians.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said that this would ensure welfare, political stability, economic progress and good inter-ethnic ties.

“PAS abides by the principles (in the) Federal Constitution, the supremacy of laws, the concept of justice for all, leadership with integrity and good behaviour while adopting a political approach to unite the ummah.

“PAS urges everyone to support PN’s moderate approach, concern for the people and welfare, while rejecting extremism and opportunistic behaviour, which are unsuitable for Malaysia’s plural society,” Hadi said in a statement today.

He was referring to Muhyiddin’s speech during the 49th Gerakan national delegates’ assembly last Saturday.

Muhyiddin said PN was offering a “new deal” for Malaysians, which included competent leadership, integrity, political longevity as well as racial and religious harmony.

“PN is offering a new deal to all Malaysians and we are here to stay for a long time,” the prime minister said.

Muhyiddin also hinted that parliamentary elections are just around the corner.

PAS is currently aligned with both Muhyiddin’s party Bersatu, as part of the PN coalition, and Umno.

However, there are signs of discontent brewing among Umno figures with PAS for its inclination towards Bersatu rather than the Umno-PAS charter for cooperation known as Muafakat Nasional.

Among others, Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had warned PAS to “watch out” if they back Bersatu in the event of any Bersatu-Umno clashes in the next general election.

Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had recently called PAS “political prostitutes”. MKINI