Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan has questioned some arguments used to defend Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s decision to quit PKR and support Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In particular, he questioned those claiming that Xavier jumped due to pressure and threats, as alleged by PKR vice-president Tian Chua and Sungai Buloh MP Sivarasa Rasiah.

Sivarasa had claimed that Xavier would not have quit if not for “selective” investigations by the MACC, while Chua said PN was using threats to stay in power.

“If we too like (Xavier’s) friends Sivarasa and Chua can’t seem to believe Xavier’s excuses, then some questions arise which we can think of the answers ourselves,” Shahril (above) said in a Facebook post yesterday

“If he is really not guilty, no matter the ‘threats’, why the need to jump?

“Now that he has jumped, will the investigations come to an end?” Shahril asked.

Last month, Xavier’s “family friend” MA Thinagaran was arrested by the MACC.

Thinagaran was allegedly investigated over government projects in Perak initiated during the time of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

The MACC also reportedly arrested his political secretary, personal assistant and several of his acquaintances in relation to an ongoing case.

The Kuala Langat MP was also the subject of investigations, according to MACC chief Azam Baki.

The anti-graft body previously denied Pakatan Harapan’s allegation that it was being used as a “political weapon” in relation to defections.

Xavier himself claimed the reason he defected was to ensure that the government remains stable and to avoid an election.

He is the third PKR MP to defect and support PN this year. The other two were Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin said the securing of defections by the PN was only delaying its eventual downfall.

“No political movement built on an immoral approach like this can last.

“No matter how long PN strives to extend its tenure, it will eventually go back to the people for them to determine the future,” Khalid said in a separate Facebook post yesterday.

He added it would be wise for BN to distance itself from PN, because “BN wants to save the country and the people”, not PN and its allies who have become problems to the country.

