IT’S A LOSE-LOSE FOR ANWAR & AZMIN: PKR A PARTY THAT HAS LOST DIRECTION, NO DOUBT – ANWAR A LOUSY & INCAPABLE LEADER, FOR SURE – BUT HOW WILL THAT BENEFIT ‘TREACHERY PERSONIFIED’ AZMIN & HIS GANG OF OPPORTUNISTIC FROGS? SICK & TIRED VOTERS WILL GIVE BOTH ANWAR’S ‘DECOMPOSING’ PKR & ‘POLITICAL FAECES’ AZMIN CARTEL A WIDE BERTH IN GE15

In a joint statement issued by 10 MPs who quit PKR in February last year, the group said PKR can no longer claim to be championing the principles of justice and welfare for the people.

They claimed the party has lost its idealism and gone astray largely because of one man’s insatiable lust for power and ambition to become prime minister.

“We call on leaders and members of PKR to reflect not just on the latest decision taken by the three MPs, but also ponder on the larger issue as to why so many top PKR leaders and long serving members have left the party.

“Furthermore, it may be an inconvenient truth, but Anwar Ibrahim must accept the bitter fact that his leadership is rejected by a large cross section of his own party members because a party that has lost its bearings can no longer claim the moral high ground to lead,” they said in a statement here.

The statement was signed by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, Datuk Dr Mansor Othman, Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Datuk Ali Biju, Datuk Willie Mongin, and Jonathan Yasin who left PKR to form the ruling PN government following the collapse of Pakatan Harapan.

The group said it was most unfortunate that there were leaders and party members who have held fast to the original principles and idealism of the party only to find themselves sidelined and victimised by the powers that be.

“Instead of relentlessly pursuing the noble causes for which the party was founded, the power mongers have hijacked the reform agenda for the benefit of themselves, their families and their cronies,” they added.

Describing the three former PKR MPs’ support of Muhyiddin’s leadership as courageous and principled, the group said this signified their confidence in PN’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and measures implemented to jumpstart the economy in ensuring sustainable recovery.

They also took jabs at current PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who had been on the forefront in attacks against the three former party MPs, saying PKR had no moral standing when it came to party hopping.

“Saifuddin Nasution would do well to keep his peace having been a champion in this regard, initially jumping from Umno to PKR then from PKR to PAS and subsequently, from PAS back to PKR.”

Separately, they also said allegations that PN used enticement and intimidation to garner the support of MPs from Pakatan Harapan are utterly baseless.

Senior Minister Azmin, one of the signatories, had hinted on Twitter that Dr Xavier may not be the last lawmaker to switch allegiances. MALAY MAIL

Latest defectors will be a burden on PN, says Khaled

PETALING JAYA: The three MPs who left their party recently, declaring support for the government, will only bring more challenges for Perikatan Nasional (PN), said Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin today.

In a Facebook post, Khaled said PN’s strategy of accepting MPs from other parties would not strengthen the coalition and but would only delay its fall from power.

“PN is now a coalition with the support of various troubled individuals. These people only want to save themselves, not PN.”

He added that the government would eventually face the burden of the controversies surrounding the MPs it had accepted.

The former Johor menteri besar also said no political movements built on “such immoral approaches” would be able to survive, as its sustainability should depend on its values and hard work.

He said these were all “ingredients for guaranteed failure”, adding that PN was formed without clear ideologies.

According to Khaled, no matter how long the coalition attempted to prolong its stay in Putrajaya, its future was in the hands of voters whose mindsets were now more “sophisticated”.

“They forget that Barisan Nasional (BN) used to be much stronger and more powerful than PN now, but it was also defeated,” he said, adding that BN would continue to focus on “saving Malaysia and its people”.

Earlier this week, Dr Xavier Jayakumar resigned as vice-president and member of PKR, saying he would continue to serve his constituency, Kuala Langat, and support the PN government as an independent MP.

His resignation came after two other PKR elected representatives, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong, quit the party last month and declared their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

