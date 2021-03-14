KOR MING’S FACTION DOMINATES PERAK DAP POLLS – DESPITE EARLIER SCUFFLE OVER ALLEGED UNFAIR REGISTRATION OF DELEGATES

Perak DAP state polls: Nga and Ngeh retain state leadership

IPOH — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and advisor Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham retained their posts at the state DAP party elections today.

Nga, when announcing the newly-elected committee, said that this year’s election result was a convincing and formidable majority.

“We are humbled by the mandate given by the delegates,” said the three-term assemblyman.

In the party election, Nga’s team made a clean sweep after all 15 of them got more than 1,000 votes each.

Nga, who is Teluk Intan MP and Aulong assemblyman, ranked first in the list by garnering 1,228 votes while his cousin Ngeh, the Beruas MP, ranked sixth with 1,216 votes.

Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar shared the first ranking with Nga as he received the same number of votes.

Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari ranked third with 1,224 votes followed by Sungkai A. Sivanesan with 1,223 votes while Pantai Remis assemblyman Wong May Ing ranked fifth with 1,220 votes.

Others who made the top 15 were Chaw Kam Foon (1,206), Wong Kah Woh (1,189), Chong Zhe Min (1,182), Ong Boon Piow (1,181), Ko Chung Sen (1,176), Lee Chuan How (1,170), Loh Sze Yee (1,163), Cheah Poh Hian (1,145) and Teh Kok Lim (1,102).

Kampar MP Thomas Su and Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran, who were leading the challenge for new faces in the state line-up, polled 550 and 540 votes respectively.

Other candidates from Su’s team only managed to garner less than 600 votes.

The result was announced by Tanah Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong, who was the returning officer for the polls.

A total of 1,731 delegates voted in this year’s party election.

Below is the Perak DAP executive committee line-up for the 2021-2024 term:

Adviser: Ngeh Koo Ham

Chairman: Nga Kor Ming

Deputy chairman: V. Sivakumar

Vice-chairmen: Abdul Aziz Bari and A. Sivanesan

Secretary: Wong Kah Woh

Assistant secretary: Ong Boon Piow

Treasurer: Howard Lee

Assistant treasurer: Dr Ko Chung Sen

Organising secretary: Teh Kok Lim

Assistant organising secretaries 1: Steven Chow

Assistant organising secretaries 2: Woo Kar Leong

Publicity secretary: Chong Zhemin

Assistant publicity secretary: Jenny Choi Tsi Jen

Committee members:

1. Teoh Yeo Cherng

2. Woo Kar Leong

3. Jenny Choi Tsi Jen

4. Nga Hock Cheng

5. Ong Seng Guan

Scuffle at Perak DAP election over committee’s alleged unfair registration of delegates

IPOH — Chaos broke out at the DAP party election today after factions from parliamentarians M. Kulasegaran and Thomas Su claimed that the registration of delegates was not conducted fairly. Su, who was accompanied by his team, was seen demanding an explanation from the election committee over the delegates’ registration procedures before walking into the hall furiously. Shouts calling Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming ‘a liar’ were also heard when the group entered the convention hall. Su told reporters that the election committee did not act fairly in registering the delegates, who will be casting their votes later. Chaos broke out at the DAP party election today at the Ipoh Convention Centre over alleged unfairness in the registration of delegates, March 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib The Kampar MP accused the election committee of only reaching out to delegates from the camp branches of Nga and advisor Ngeh Koo Ham. “We have been told that the registration is from 9am to 10am. After 10am, the election team was still calling out delegates who had yet to register to vote. “We don’t have any objection with that. But the election team is not sharing the list of delegates who were yet to register with us. “We want the list so that we can call the delegates from our branches who are yet to register. But they are not giving the list to us. This is not fair. This is double standard. They will only call the delegates from their branches,” he told reporters. Meanwhile, Nga, when met by reporters at the hall, did not respond to the matter. As at 11.57am, a total of 1,709 out of 2,175 eligible delegates has registered to vote. Separately, Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Terence Naidu, who is also from the Su camp, said that he was not informed of any DAP state committee meeting despite being an elected committee member. “I was not called for any meetings this year despite being a committee member. This is not right. Any matters that were done or concluded in the meeting was not of my knowledge or consent,” he said. He also accused Ipoh Timor MP Wong Kah Woh, who is the Perak DAP secretary, for not entertaining his query when the former was questioned on the matter.