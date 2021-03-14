‘TO FIGHT CORRUPTION IS UMNO’S CORE BELIEF’ – ANWAR ALONE & GONE CUCKOO – INSISTS UMNO & PKR ARE FUNDAMENTALLY THE SAME – WANTS PKR TO WORK WITH UMNO DESPITE MISGIVINGS WITHIN PKR ITSELF & A DEFINITIVE ‘NO’ FROM DAP & AMANAH WHICH HAVE PLEDGED NOT TO WORK WITH KLEPTOCRATS – DOES ANWAR STILL DESERVE TO BE PAKATAN’S ‘CHOICE TO BE PM’

Anwar, arguing for cooperation, says Umno and PKR fundamentally share same goals

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim now says PKR and rivals Umno are not that different ideologically, telling a Malay daily that the two camps are fundamentally striving for the same goals amid talks that the two parties could potentially align.

In an interview with Mingguan Malaysia, Anwar suggested that Umno as a party was originally formed around the ideals of good governance much like PKR, and that the former’s goal to uplift Malay socio-economic standards has always been among the cornerstone of his party’s struggle.

Anwar, himself a former Umno deputy president, said what sets the two apart is merely how PKR plans to implement those objectives.

PKR, ostensibly to allay Malay suspicion of the Opposition, had said it would continue to uphold Malay rights and Islam while stressing on equal treatment of other races.

“We are different in terms of implementation and excessiveness,” the PKR president was quoted as saying when asked if PKR’s grassroots would accept the idea of working with arch rivals Umno.

“When it comes to uplifting the Malays when Umno worked enthusiastically with MIC and MCA, why wasn’t it a problem? To fight corruption is the party’s core belief. To uphold Islam and spur fast economic growth, I don’t think there are any contradictions here,” he added.

Anwar’s interview with Mingguan Malaysia, the weekend edition of Utusan Malaysia, came amid mounting speculation that the PKR president has intensified attempts to court Umno leaders.

Anwar has repeatedly hinted in the past that he is open to the idea of aligning with the very rivals he had fought to oust, justifying it as a necessity to take down the ruling Perikatan Nasional government and return power to Pakatan Harapan.

The PKR president’s interview with the Malay daily is likely the clearest indication of his intention to forge an alliance with the party’s archrivals to date.

Anwar said there is a need to abandon politics that “sidelines certain groups” and suggested that there is nothing wrong with working with Umno if the party is willing to accept ideals upheld by PH.

“If this context is understood, then in the possibility of working together, that we are doing now with the DAP and Amanah, and now with the Umno whose ideals coincide with ours, not because we are trying to save certain factions or some of their ministers at all costs, that we abandon our ideals and struggles,” he said.

“But if they (Umno) accept (cooperation), then it must be based on idealism.”

PKR’s allies — DAP and Amanah — have expressed clearly that they oppose collaborating with Umno, which has fueled rumours of tension within the coalition.

It is also unclear whether Anwar’s proposition is entirely welcomed within his own party, a fact Anwar noted.

But the PKR president told Mingguan Malaysia he would do his part to convince them.

“On Umno’s side, of course, they have to solve that. On PKR’s side I can explain to the grassroots,” the PKR president said.

Anwar Ibrahim: Not my time to be PM yet

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that it is not yet his time to be prime minister of Malaysia.

In an exclusive interview with Mingguan Malaysia, he denied he had failed in his bid to be prime minister and is still confident that he will one day be the leader of the country.

The Port Dickson MP, however, added that there are a few who are uncomfortable with the thought of him being prime minister, especially those among the rich elite he called “billion dollar figures.”

“I haven’t failed to be prime minister, it just hasn’t happened yet. I have to accept the fact that I am still the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) chosen candidate to be prime minister and if Malaysians support me for the post, I will continue to protect the people, especially those who need it the most, God-willing.

“I know those with billions of ringgit do not really agree with me. They are afraid of me. I think that the people are more understanding and are more comfortable with me as prime minister,” he said.

When asked about the age factor — Anwar will be 74 this year — and if he does not become prime minister after the 15th general election, Anwar said he has thought long and hard about this and conceded that he would leave it to the younger generation to take over if he is not successful.

“I don’t want to be 95 and still be pursuing the prime minister role,” he joked.

