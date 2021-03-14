PATHETIC ANWAR CAMP BLAMES MAHATHIR FOR THEIR OWN ‘FAILURE OF EPIC PROPORTIONS’ – AFTER 3 MPs SNUB ANWAR’S LEADERSHIP FOR MUHYIDDIN’S PN, ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ ANWAR BLAMES LACK OF ‘ANTI-HOPPING’ LAW

KUCHING—Sarawak PKR today blamed former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for miserably failing to implement any significant constitutional and legislative reforms during Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 22 months in government power.

“This is a failure of epic proportion that has allowed this dismal state of party-hopping among Members of Parliament to be perpetuated,” it said in a statement.

It said instead of focusing on solving and managing the serious health and social-economic issues affecting the people as a result of Covid-19, politicians are now engaging in unscrupulous horse-trading in pursuit of personal power and wealth.

It also reminded all PKR and PH MPs to continue to hold firmly to their principles and reject all attempts by dirty ruthless individuals to buy and sell MPs like cattle.

“We condemn mid-term party-hopping among Members of Parliament and perceive it as an insult to voters and a gross breach of parliamentary integrity,” Sarawak PKR said.

“We believe many voters feel betrayed and we urge them to teach these political frogs a lesson and dump them in future elections as a stern warning that this unscrupulous behaviour will no longer be tolerated,” it said.

It stressed it is morally wrong and unethical for legislators to switch allegiance and cross over to the rival camps.

Sarawak PKR also urged “weak politicians” to stop using the Covid-19 pandemic and their constituents as a smokescreen to prop up a back-door government that has grossly neglected its duties and is perpetrating a culture of rent-seeking and pork-barrel politics.

“We call for urgent legislative reforms that prohibit legislators who defect and switch allegiance from contesting for the next ten years and that legislators should immediately be disqualified from continuing their current term,” it said.

Sarawak PKR also called for all MPs to receive equal and fair allocations for their constituencies. MALAY MAIL

‘Traitors’ can’t win as voters will punish them, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said politicians who switch parties can’t win in elections and prayed that they will continue to fall. Calling the practice “treacherous,” the Port Dickson MP said party-hopping betrays the trust of the voters and carries the consequences that come with it. “Traitors will not win. Can a traitor win? Not yet, they all have lost badly,” he claimed in an interview with Mingguan Malaysia published today. “I also pray that the traitors continue to fall. From our experience since 2004, those switching parties have learnt that treachery never pays. “As soon as one betrays the voters, they will punish those who switch.” Anwar said that discussions must begin immediately over the formulation of an anti-hopping law to ensure there are legal means to address the issue. His comments come just a day after Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar announced he had left PKR and declared himself an independent in support of Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional-led government. Last month, more PKR members crossed over, with Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong leaving the party and declaring support for Muhyiddin. Speculation continues that more opposition members will be switching allegiances after PN leader Mohamed Azmin Ali and Umno’s Annuar Musa hinted at it yesterday. FMT MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

