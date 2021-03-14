KUALA LUMPUR — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today’s defections will not save the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition from its impending downfall.

The former minister said no political movement can sustain itself in the long run by building support on the back of defections, as he accused the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of luring MPs into its fold in a desperate bid to retain power.

Khaled insisted that the recent defections by three PKR Members of Parliament to the ruling coalition had only exposed PN’s frailty, and would merely delay the inevitable.

“Such is their strategy to strengthen PN. But be assured, all this will merely end up a strategy to delay PN’s downfall, not to consolidate it,” the Umno VP said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“No political movement built on an immoral approach will last. All political movements will only be strong and durable through hard work and belief in the values they stand for,” he added.

Yesterday, Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jeyakumar became the latest to announce his departure from PKR after Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong last month.

All three have declared themselves independents in support of Muhyiddin.

The defections came amid talks that Muhyiddin and his coalition no longer command majority support in Parliament, and are facing mounting pressure to step down and hold fresh elections.

Khaled claimed PN, led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, would face a backlash if it were to call for a general election now. He suggested PN was a pact between parties brought together by the desire to rule, with no clear ideology or values.

“PN was formed without any ideology or clarity in their struggle and until this day Malaysia is still not better off than when it was governed by PH (Pakatan Harapan),” Khaled said.

“All these make the recipe for inevitable failure. No matter how long they try to lengthen their life the people shall still decide the future,” the Umno leader added.

Umno, at one point a member of PN, declared it would no longer support the coalition and face them as rivals in the upcoming general elections.

Khaled insisted Barisan Nasional is still the best choice for voters because it has a solid track record.

The Umno-led coalition had governed for over six decades before a series of massive scandals caused its first election loss in 2018. -MALAY MAIL

Hints of more MPs jumping to PN ‘disgusting’, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has slammed two Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers for claiming that more opposition MPs would leave their parties to support the current government. He said the statements made by PPBM’s Azmin Ali and Umno’s Annuar Musa yesterday made it seem as if some form of “trading” of MPs was taking place. “This is dirty and dishonest politics; it is disgusting. This is not the politics we want,” he said in his opening speech at Perak DAP’s 19th state convention, in conjunction with DAP’s 55th anniversary this morning. Lim said such incidents were the reason why PN should be stopped by “hijacking” the government, stressing that his party will not work with such “kleptocrats” in the 15th general election (GE15). Instead, he said they must focus on repeating its victory in the previous polls and regain control of Putrajaya in order to revive Parliament and the country’s democracy. Following Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar’s resignation yesterday as vice-president and member of PKR, Azmin and Annuar had hinted that more MPs may jump ship to back Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Lim, who is in his third and final term as the party’s secretary-general, reminded all members to hold onto the party’s principles of prioritising the public’s welfare, saying “we will not trade the country’s dignity for money”. He also said DAP was ready to work together with parties that were willing to serve for the benefit of the people, as seen by the ousting of former Perak menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu. “The party’s Central Executive Committee and Perak DAP unanimously supported the move to oust the former menteri besar from PPBM and replace him with a menteri besar from Umno. “This move benefited the people and brought back institutional reform,” he added. Meanwhile, incumbent Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the party would seek approval from its Pakatan Harapan (PH) comrades to contest in “at least eight parliamentary seats and 20 state assembly seats” in GE15. “I will ask the PH president to allow us to fulfil this request so we can help PH regain control of the leadership in this country,” said the Teluk Intan MP. Nga also criticised the government’s RM10,000 fine for people who violated Covid-19 standard operating procedures. He urged those who were struggling to pay their compound fines to visit the party’s state headquarters and receive assistance from its team of legal experts. Some 2,000 delegates from over 300 DAP branches are attending the state convention today to cast their vote at the party’s triennial elections to form a new 15-member state committee. Under the party’s constitution, the 15 elected candidates will proceed to choose the office bearers, including the posts of chairman, deputy chairman and two vice-chairmen. While the state leadership has been under Nga and Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham for the past decade, a faction led by Kampar MP Thomas Su and Ipoh Barat MP M Kula Segaran is also vying for the top posts this time round. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

