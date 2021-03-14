More lawmakers likely to leave PKR, say analysts

POLITICAL analysts expect more lawmakers to quit PKR for Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the ruling coalition intensifies efforts to shore up its ranks in parliament.

They said many party members remained loyal to former PKR deputy president Mohamad Azmin Ali and were biding their time until they joined him on the other side.

In these economically challenging times, these MPs believed defection was the prudent thing to do to advance their interests, said the pundits.

Political analyst Oh Ei Sun said allegiance to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim was the only factor keeping many members in the party.

“PKR has always been a convenient party housing many shades of politicians with differing ideologies and interests, with allegiance to Anwar being the sole binding factor.

“As some senior politicians feel that their interests are no longer served by loyalty to the party or to Anwar, or are better served – albeit temporarily – by aligning with the other side of the political divide, they will defect.

“This is an economically challenging time and it is tempting to switch sides to better advance one’s interests, politically or otherwise,” Oh said.

He said PKR as a party had never been strong to begin with.

“PKR has never gotten very strong and (had relied on) the wave of progressive voters ditching Barisan Nasional in 2018 to score its current large number of seats.

“Once the momentum is gone, it is difficult to hold together the party’s core,” he said.

However, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s gain from PKR’s loss might be short-lived.

“Sure (PN is stronger) as these defectors will pledge allegiance to the government of the day.

“But whether many of them will still retain their seats in the general election is another matter,” he said.

Universiti Malaya lecturer Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the lawmakers’ departure will neither be shocking nor novel.

“Those loyal to Azmin are still in PKR, including parliamentarians and assemblymen. What they will do next depends on whether they have any principles,” he said.

He added that the current situation can be considered a cleansing of sorts to rid PKR of those who are not loyal to the party, keeping only those who can adhere to party principles.

However, Awang felt the exodus will pave the way for young leaders within PKR to step up and play a more proactive role within the party.

“The new faces may in fact give PKR a chance to win more seats at the next general election and placate the people’s anger which stems from the opposition of Anwar’s leadership from political cartel in the party.

Fourteen PKR lawmakers have quit the party since the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government last year. PKR vice-president Xavier Jayakumar was the latest to announce he was leaving the party to stand as a government-friendly independent.

Xavier said he had grown extremely frustrated following the events of the past year with the opposition pressing for elections when it should be helping the government combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was the third lawmaker to leave PKR in recent weeks after Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Chong, who left to back Muhyiddin as independent lawmakers.

Lawmakers who quit PKR

Mohamad Azmin Ali, Gombak

On February 24, 2020, Azmin announced he was quitting PKR and the Pakatan Harapan coalition. In August the same year, he became a member of Bersatu.

PKR sacked Azmin for being a “traitor” who was instrumental in the “Sheraton Move” that led to the collapse of the PH government and the resignation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Azmin is international trade and industry minister in Muhyiddin’s cabinet.

Zuraida Kamaruddin, Ampang

Zuraida left PKR with Azmin. She, too, was sacked from the party for her role in the Sheraton Move. She also joined Bersatu together with Azmin.

She was the housing and local government minister in the PH government and has retained the portfolio in PN.

Saifuddin Abdullah, Indera Mahkota

The PH foreign minister quit PKR following the sacking of Azmin and Zuraida.Saifuddin joined Bersatu and now heads the party’s Pahang branch. In January, he was appointed Pahang Perikatan Nasional chairman.

Saifuddin is communications and multimedia minister in the PN cabinet.

Baru Bian, Selangau

The Selangau MP who was also the former works minister in PH quit PKR in the wake of Azmin and Zuraidah’s sacking from the party.

He subsequently joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) which is alligned to PH.

Kamarudin Jaffar, Bandar Tun Razak

Kamarudin quit PKR to join Azmin in PN. He along with 11 other PKR members were branded as traitors for causing the PH government to collapse.

He has since joined Bersatu and holds the position of deputy foreign minister in PN.

Mansor Othman, Nibong Tebal

The former Penang PKR chief joined the exodus following Azmin’s sacking from the party. He currently serves as the deputy higher education minister and is member of Bersatu.

Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Batu Pahat

Rashid quit PKR in March last year to stand as a pro-government independent. Rashid said he made the decision in the interest of his constituents.

He is currently deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker.

Santara Kumar, Segamat

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Santhara Kumar was one of the 11 lawmakers who quit PKR after Azmin was sacked. He is now in Bersatu.

Ali Biju, Saratok

Saratok MP Ali Biju quit PKR after the Sheraton Move. The former PKR vice-president was also the Deputy Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources in the Pakatan government.

Willie Mongin, Puncak Borneo

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Willie Mongin quit the party to form an independent bloc in parliament. He has since joined Bersatu.

Jonathan Yasin, Ranau

The deputy home minister joined Bersatu on March 11 after leaving PKR.

Larry Sng, Julau

Sng left PKR on February 28 and is now an independent. He has pledged support for PN.

Steven Choong, Tebrau

Choong is now an independent. He too has pledged support for Muhyiddin.

Xavier Jayakumar, Kuala Langat

Xavier is the latest to abandon PKR. He announced his decision yesterday to become an independent aligned to PN. He joined PKR in 1998 and was a vice-president.

