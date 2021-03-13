AS SELANGOR MB AMIRUDIN, ONE OF AZMIN’S STAUNCHEST SUPPORTERS BEFORE SHERATON MOVE, SWEARS LOYALTY TO PKR AFTER XAVIER’S DEFECTION – BERSATU NO.2 REVEALS SEVERAL MORE LEADERS ‘FROM VARIOUS PARTIES TO DEFECT CLOSER TO THE GENERAL ELECTION’

More leaders from other parties expected to join PN, says Faizal Azumu

IPOH: A few more leaders from various parties are expected to join Perikatan Nasional in the future, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president said these leaders are expected to join either Bersatu or any parties in Perikatan.

“There’s a few more who want to join us, especially from Opposition parties.

They will join nearer to the general election, ” he said after presenting a mock cheque to the DRZ Football Academy in Tanjung Rambutan here on Saturday (March 13).

When asked whether these defections were from Perak, Faizal replied “nationwide”.

Faizal had been asked earlier about the joining of Tronoh and Buntong assemblymen, Paul Yong Choo Kiong and A. Sivasubramaniam respectively, into Bersatu as associate members.

Both Yong and Sivasubramaniam were former DAP members, who quit the party to become Independents, after Perikatan took over as the state government last year.

Prior to joining Bersatu, Sivasubramaniam joined Gerakan in June.

On his proposed appointment as the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd chairman, Faizal said he has yet to meet with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and decide on it. ANN

