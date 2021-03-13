AS SELANGOR MB AMIRUDIN, ONE OF AZMIN’S STAUNCHEST SUPPORTERS BEFORE SHERATON MOVE, SWEARS LOYALTY TO PKR AFTER XAVIER’S DEFECTION – BERSATU NO.2 REVEALS SEVERAL MORE LEADERS ‘FROM VARIOUS PARTIES TO DEFECT CLOSER TO THE GENERAL ELECTION’

IPOH: A few more leaders from various parties are expected to join Perikatan Nasional in the future, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.
The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president said these leaders are expected to join either Bersatu or any parties in Perikatan.
“There’s a few more who want to join us, especially from Opposition parties.
They will join nearer to the general election, ” he said after presenting a mock cheque to the DRZ Football Academy in Tanjung Rambutan here on Saturday (March 13).
When asked whether these defections were from Perak, Faizal replied “nationwide”.
Faizal had been asked earlier about the joining of Tronoh and Buntong assemblymen, Paul Yong Choo Kiong and A. Sivasubramaniam respectively, into Bersatu as associate members.
Both Yong and Sivasubramaniam were former DAP members, who quit the party to become Independents, after Perikatan took over as the state government last year.
Prior to joining Bersatu, Sivasubramaniam joined Gerakan in June.
On his proposed appointment as the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd chairman, Faizal said he has yet to meet with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and decide on it. ANN
Selangor MB assures fealty to PKR after latest defection
Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari today assured that he remains loyal to PKR and Pakatan Harapan.
This was after PKR veteran Dr Xavier Jayakumar quit the party to support the Perikatan Nasional government.
“I and other (Selangor) Harapan assemblypersons give our assurance that we remain loyal to the struggles of PKR and Harapan which prioritises excellence, stability, and unity,” he said in a statement tonight.
Both Amirudin and Jayakumar were in Azmin Ali’s camp during the party’s 2018 leadership election.
Amirudin was also a protege of Azmin, and was handpicked by the latter to take over as Selangor menteri besar in 2018.
Amirudin said he would be meeting tonight with Kuala Langat PKR, Jayakumar’s former division, to ensure its organisational integrity as well as to arrange programmes.
He expressed confidence that the division will go all out to win back the seat for PKR in the upcoming 15th general election.
Separately, Kuala Langat Wanita PKR expressed disappointment at Jayakumar’s decision to support PN.
Acting division women’s chief Thanaletchumy Muthusamy assured that the wing remained loyal to PKR and its president Anwar Ibrahim. – MKINI
ANN /MKINI
