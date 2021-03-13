DEFENDING THE INDEFENSIBLE – SAD TO SAY, PKR’S FINGER POINTING ONLY MAKES IT WORSE FOR XAVIER & THEMSELVES: IF KUALA LANGAT MP A MAN WHO DEDICATED HIS LIFE TO REFORM – HOW DID HE ATTRACT MACC’S INTEREST, SELECIVE OR NOT, TO THE EXTENT HE COULD BE PRESSURED TO TAKE A STEP AS DRASTIC AS JUMPING SHIP & BETRAYING THE VOTERS WHO QUEUED IN THE HOT SUN JUST TO VOTE FOR PAKATAN IN GE12, GE13, GE14

Sivarasa: Xavier wouldn’t have jumped if not for ‘selective’ MACC probe

PKR lawmaker Sivarasa Rasiah claimed that Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar was pressured to support PN after a ‘selective’ probe by the MACC.

“It is obvious to all and sundry Dr Xavier would not have done this (defected) if not for the selective investigation initiated by the MACC targeted to intimidate him in which to date several of his associates and former ministry staff have been arrested and remanded by the MACC,” said the Sungai Buluh MP.

Sivarasa, who together with Jayakumar was part of Azmin Ali’s camp in the 2018 PKR party elections, said PN must stop using agencies such as the MACC to intimidate opposition MPs into defecting.

Last month, Jayakumar’s “family friend” MA Thinagaran was arrested by the MACC.

Thinagaran was allegedly investigated over government projects in Perak initiated during the time of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

The MACC also has reportedly arrested his political secretary, personal assistant and several of his acquaintances in relation to an ongoing case.

Jayakumar himself was the subject of investigations according to MACC chief Azam Baki.

The MACC previously denied Harapan’s allegation that it was being used as a “political weapon” in relation to defections.

“The MACC firmly emphasises that it is an independent investigation agency that always ensures its actions are done according to the law without political leanings.

“The accusations are unfounded and irresponsible which may tarnish the reputation of MACC and create a negative perception of the commission,” it had said.

The Inland Revenue Board similarly denied any bias in its audits. MKINI

Unfair to brand Xavier a traitor, says Tian Chua