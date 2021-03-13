DEFENDING THE INDEFENSIBLE – SAD TO SAY, PKR’S FINGER POINTING ONLY MAKES IT WORSE FOR XAVIER & THEMSELVES: IF KUALA LANGAT MP A MAN WHO DEDICATED HIS LIFE TO REFORM – HOW DID HE ATTRACT MACC’S INTEREST, SELECIVE OR NOT, TO THE EXTENT HE COULD BE PRESSURED TO TAKE A STEP AS DRASTIC AS JUMPING SHIP & BETRAYING THE VOTERS WHO QUEUED IN THE HOT SUN JUST TO VOTE FOR PAKATAN IN GE12, GE13, GE14

Politics | March 13, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Sivarasa: Xavier wouldn’t have jumped if not for ‘selective’ MACC probe

PKR lawmaker Sivarasa Rasiah claimed that Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar was pressured to support PN after a ‘selective’ probe by the MACC.

“It is obvious to all and sundry Dr Xavier would not have done this (defected) if not for the selective investigation initiated by the MACC targeted to intimidate him in which to date several of his associates and former ministry staff have been arrested and remanded by the MACC,” said the Sungai Buluh MP.

Sivarasa, who together with Jayakumar was part of Azmin Ali’s camp in the 2018 PKR party elections, said PN must stop using agencies such as the MACC to intimidate opposition MPs into defecting.

Last month, Jayakumar’s “family friend” MA Thinagaran was arrested by the MACC.

Thinagaran was allegedly investigated over government projects in Perak initiated during the time of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

The MACC also has reportedly arrested his political secretary, personal assistant and several of his acquaintances in relation to an ongoing case.

Jayakumar himself was the subject of investigations according to MACC chief Azam Baki.

The MACC previously denied Harapan’s allegation that it was being used as a “political weapon” in relation to defections.

“The MACC firmly emphasises that it is an independent investigation agency that always ensures its actions are done according to the law without political leanings.

“The accusations are unfounded and irresponsible which may tarnish the reputation of MACC and create a negative perception of the commission,” it had said.

The Inland Revenue Board similarly denied any bias in its audits. MKINI

Unfair to brand Xavier a traitor, says Tian Chua

email sharing button
Former Batu MP Tian Chua said Xavier Jayakumar was among the pioneers who built PKR.

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Tian Chua says he is “extremely sad” over the resignation of his comrade, Dr Xavier Jayakumar, from the party.

In a Facebook post, Tian Chua acknowledged that the Kuala Langat MP was a PKR pioneer who had “sacrificed enormously and dedicated his life” towards the reform struggle.

“For more than two decades, he was part of the leadership team that built up a strong foundation for the party. It would be unfair to simply accuse him of being a traitor,” said the former Batu MP.

He also claimed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was attempting to stay in power by splitting its rivals, but said such methods of “intimidation or enticement” would only cause more political instability.

Instead, he suggested for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to call on all political parties for “an inclusive consultation”, as everyone must be part of rebuilding the country.

“PN cannot rule along with a small clique while denying the voices of the majority. Political stability can only be achieved through national unity.

“Currently, absolute power is held by a group with no mandate. We have to unite to reject the politics of fragmentation,” he said.

Earlier today, Xavier announced his resignation as vice-president and member of PKR, saying he would continue to serve his constituency and support the current government as an independent MP.

His resignation comes after two other PKR elected representatives, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong, quit the party last month and declared their support for Muhyiddin.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claimed that a “senior minister” had contacted Xavier to tell him to support PN or face serious consequences.

According to him, Xavier had told the leadership that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had made him a “target” of a plethora of investigations, including the arrest of his political secretary and other acquaintances in relation to an ongoing case. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle