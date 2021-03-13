HOW CAN SUCH A THING HAPPEN JUST METRES AWAY FROM A POLICE BOOTH? ONE YOUTH GRUESOMELY KILLED BY MOB IN UPMARKET BANGSAR

Bangsar brawl leaves one dead, one injured

ONE youth was killed and another suffered serious injuries after two groups clashed in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, early this morning, said Brickfields police chief Annuar Omar, adding that he believed the motive for the attack was revenge.

“We have identified five suspects and are looking for them now. The case is being investigated for murder and causing hurt, under the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Videos of the brawl went viral on social media showing a shirtless youth being attacked by a mob, while trying to defend himself with a crash helmet. Another scene showed a passer-by attempting to resuscitate the injured youth.

He said the incident took place just after midnight in a back lane of Jalan Telawi 3, not far from the upscale Bangsar Village mall, after the dead man had come out of a pub.

He was reportedly slashed and stabbed to death, while a friend suffered head injuries when he tried to intervene.

Bukit Bandaraya Residents Association adviser Mumtaz Ali said that residents are disturbed and concerned over the incident.

He said incidents such as this are very alarming and residents fear there could be reprisals for the attack.

“Tomorrow, families, who may be with children, might be caught in the crossfire.

“They may not be involved but they could be caught in the middle of such incidents,” he said.

Mumtaz also said that over-commercialising the area has compromised the safety and security of the residents.

“This is not the first incident to happen here. There were other incidents too.

“The increase in sudden incidents is not desirable for a housing area,” he said.

Mumtaz urged the authorities to be proactive and prevent future brawls from occurring.

He pointed out that this morning’s incident took place near a police booth.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.