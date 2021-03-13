2 MONTHS OF EMERGENCY RULE & STILL 1,470 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN THE PAST 24 HOURS – YET THICK-SKINNED ANNUAR MUSA SAYS MORE MPs TO JUMP SHIP AFTER XAVIER BECAUSE OF PN’S ‘EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE IN DEALING WITH COVID-19’

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,470 Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 1,830 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 304,492.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 322,409.

There are 16,711 active cases, with 162 patients being treated in intensive care and 70 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the three deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,206.

The new cases today involved 1,458 local infections and 12 imported cases. Local cases comprised 1,099 Malaysians and 359 foreigners.

Selangor recorded the highest number of infections with 551, of which 473 were detected from clusters and close contact screenings.

This was followed by Sarawak (222), Penang (178), Kuala Lumpur (158), Johor (101), Sabah (71), Perak (72), Kelantan (40), Perlis (29), Terengganu (14), Kedah (13), Pahang (eight), Negeri Sembilan (six), Putrajaya (four), Melaka (two) and Labuan (one).

There were 89 cases from prisons and immigration detention centres today, involving the Tembok Tapah (49), DTI Persiaran Wawasan (29), Jalan Harapan prison (eight), Tembok Mempaga (two) and Tembok Taiping (one) clusters.

The three who died were all Malaysians, aged 53, 73 and 82, from Selangor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur respectively. All had existing medical conditions.

More MPs may jump because of PN’s ‘excellent performance’, says Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa has claimed that seven to eight more opposition MPs could follow in the footsteps of former PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar who left his party to support Perikatan Nasional (MP).

Annuar, who is also the Ketereh MP, said that this group of Pakatan Harapan MPs had expressed a willingness to support the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general said most of the MPs did so due to the PN government’s excellent performance, particularly in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I understand that apart from Xavier, there are seven or eight other ‘friends’ of mine who are MPs who have indicated they are ready to support the government. If our government performs, many will be ready to support it.

“That is why the current government’s job is to continue to focus on Covid-19, economic recovery, racial unity and political stability,” he said after a walkabout at the Young City Entrepreneurs Kiosk and Anjung Floria in Putrajaya today.

However, Annuar declined to reveal the MPs’ identities. He said he had better not name them as some of them may deny it.

“Politics is dynamic. If someone says they want to leave, others want to enter. It’s like the law of physics … every action has an effect,” he told reporters.

