DECIMATION & DEFEAT LOOMS FOR ‘COCKSURE TO BE PM’ ANWAR – WHILE ‘DIVERSITY’ GERAKAN TO BE ‘REJUVENATED’ WITH ‘FROGS’? APART FROM XAVIER, 7 OR 8 MORE OPPOSITION MPs TO SUPPORT PN, ROARS ANNUAR MUSA

Annuar: ‘7 or 8 more’ opposition MPs will defect to PN

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa expects up to eight more opposition MPs to defect and support Perikatan Nasional (PN).

This came hot on the heels of Kuala Langat lawmaker Dr Xavier Jayakumar quitting PKR to become a pro-PN independent MP.

“Actually, there are more, including MPs, who are prepared to give their support to the PN government.

“I have been made to understand that aside from Xavier, there are seven or eight more of my friends who are MPs who have indicated that they are prepared to support (PN),” he reportedly told a press conference in Putrajaya this afternoon.

However, Annuar declined to reveal the names of the lawmakers in question.

“There is no need. If I mention it, someone will deny it when in fact that is the reality.

“Politics is dynamic. If people say they want to leave, others will want to join.

“Did you hear someone saying they want to leave? In politics when someone says they want to leave, it is like the laws of physics. Every action has a reaction,” he remarked.

Annuar did not specify who he was referring to.

Umno recently communicated to PN lynchpin party Bersatu its decision to cut ties once the 15th general election comes around.

Meanwhile, according to the Umno Ketereh MP, opposition lawmakers were drawn to PN due to the government’s performance.

“If our government performs, more will be prepared to support us.

“That’s why the government’s job now is to focus on carrying out its responsibilities including for Covid-19, economic recovery, racial unity and political stability,” he said.

Earlier today, Annuar’s fellow minister Azmin Ali similarly hinted that more defections to PN were expected.

Aside from Xavier, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong recently quit PKR to back PN. – MKINI

Gerakan ‘adds diversity’ to Perikatan, says Dominic Lau

GERAKAN is in Perikatan Nasional (PN) to add much-needed diversity, said party president Dominic Lau.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin felt Gerakan’s participation in the ruling coalition would reflect the multiracial and multi-religious nature of the nation, Lau told The Malaysian Insight.

Last month Gerakan officially joined PN, which comprises Bersatu, PAS, and Sabah-based parties STAR and SAPP.

Gerakan had been in the political wilderness since quitting Barisan Nasional in June 2018, after BN lost a general election for the first time in more than 60 years.

Lau said the decision to join PN was carefully discussed at all party levels. .

He said Gerakan’s first task from Muhyiddin was to assist PN in the national unity blueprint.

Gerakan will also work for a victory for PN in the next elections, even if it isn’t allocated a seat to contest.

Although Chinese-dominated, Gerakan was the only multiracial party in BN that was open to all races.

“Currently, the parties in PN, Bersatu and PAS are Muslim, while STAR and SAPP are focused on East Malaysians.

“There is a lack of focus on non-Muslims, non-Malays, and indigenous people.

“Malaysia is a multi-racial and multi-religious country, and the ruling coalition must reflect this diversity to ensure a government with moderation and tolerance” Lau said.

Lau said PN can now serve all groups more effectively.

“When Gerakan and PN cooperate and share resources, everyone can face the elections.”

Gerakan is heard

Lau said PN is different from BN, which is led by Umno. When it was a BN member, Gerakan found it hard to make its views heard.

“I must confess that in the past, it was difficult to make our views and voices heard in BN.

“Due to our limited role in BN, the Gerakan leadership decided to withdraw from it,” he said, referring to the move by the central leadership led by then party president Mah Siew Keong after GE14 in 2018.

In that election, Gerakan did not win any of the parliamentary and state seats it contested.

“However, in PN, we are listened to by all member parties,” Lau said.

In bringing diversity to PN, Lau said Gerakan has always viewed itself as a national party, rather than a race-based party.

“We don’t fight for the rights and interests of any specific ethnic group based on race, religion and culture.

“Pakatan Harapan did not take care of all the ethnic groups and could not fulfil its promises. Gerakan will do this job well.”

Eye on Penang

Gerakan has also conveyed to Muhyiddin that it still regards Penang as its frontline state, and will focus on playing a check and balance role on the DAP-led state government.

Gerakan, as part of BN, had ruled Penang since 1969, until DAP trounced it in the 2008 general election. Since then, its influence has waned among voters.

“DAP has been in power in Penang since 2008 but so far, we have not seen a comprehensive plan to develop Penang.

“Funds for large-scale projects had been given, but the construction had not started. The Penang people will decide again in GE15,” said Lau.

He said Gerakan considers DAP to be its political enemy and ruled out working with Pakatan Harapan as a result.

However, just before the change in federal government a year ago when PN replaced PH, Lau had expressed support for then interim prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned, to stay in office.

He changed position three months later in May, when he declared support for Muhyiddin’s government after evaluating the overall national situation”.

“Gerakan chose PN because we have seen that the government led by Muhyiddin has performed well in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with Putrajaya’s decisive implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“Secondly, the PN government is people-focused which is in line with the Gerakan’s beliefs and pursuits. The ‘rakyat’ in Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia means that we are people-based.”

Furthermore, Lau said that PN has “not interfered with the judicial system, especially in the prosecution of the Umno leaders”.

“No intervention at all. This is consistent with the defence of the Constitution and the judiciary that Gerakan has adhered to since its founding.

“Due to the above-mentioned factors, we decided to apply to join PN.”

Lau said even though PN had also been branded by critics as a “back-door government”, the reality is that the coalition is in power.

“It does not matter if the government came through the back door or the front door as long as it’s doing a good job.

“At least we can see that Muhyiddin is not interfering with the judicial system. PN’s performance as government is up to the people to judge.

“But on the opposite side, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had been willing to negotiate with Umno leaders who have pending court cases to get their support.

“Even DAP is willing to cooperate with Umno for its own benefit,” Lau said, referring to the Perak Menteri Besar crisis in December last year which saw Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming state the party’s willingness to work with Umno, with conditions, to end the stalemate over a candidate for the MB’s post . THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

.