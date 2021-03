HIS SOUL CLEANSED AFTER ‘UMRAH’ TRIP OR NOT – MUHYIDDIN SAYS PN ‘HERE TO STAY FOR A LONG TIME’: INDEED AT THE RATE, HE’S PINCHING MPs – ESPECIALLY FROM HAPLESS ANWAR’S PKR – HE MIGHT EVEN END UP WITH TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY & NO NEED FOR ANY ELECTIONS AT ALL – EVEN AS ANNUAR MUSA WARNS 7 TO 8 MORE PAKATAN MPs TO TURNCOAT & SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN SOON

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is offering a new deal to the rakyat in the belief that it is a political coalition which can carry the country’s aspirations for generations to come, said coalition chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also the prime minister, said PN wants to administer Malaysia more efficiently, effectively and competently, and it also possesses high aspirations to preserve unity among the people of various races and religions.

“We are offering a new deal to all Malaysians and we are here to stay for a long time. We wish to continue feeling the pulse of the rakyat and fulfil their needs in a very caring way.

“We are committed to administering this country with integrity for the sake of safeguarding the well-being and welfare of all the people,” he said when opening Gerakan’s 49th National Delegates Conference virtually here today.

Muhyiddin said PN’s determination to fulfil the rakyat’s aspiration for a better Malaysia, coupled with the solidarity and unity of the coalition’s component parties, would make PN the main choice of the rakyat.

He said the coalition, which comprises PPBM, PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Sabah Progressive Party and Gerakan, could further increase its support among the rakyat by delivering on all its promises and commitments.

Muhyiddin said that as a coalition, PN was always ready to face the general election.

“Apart from getting our party machinery ready at all levels, we must also strengthen our preparations by learning from our past experiences. We must gain the trust of the rakyat, that we are a government that cares, night and day,” he said.

On Gerakan, which joined PN on Feb 11 to be its newest member, Muhyiddin said Gerakan’s entry would strengthen PN as a coalition representing various races, religions and regions in the country.

