FROM LACKEY TO LAPDOG – GERAKAN’S POLITICAL JOURNEY FROM BN TO PN GETS FROM BAD TO WORSE: NOW OVERTLY ON MUHYIDDIN’S SIDE FOR ‘COSMETICS’ TO MAKE UP FOR THE NON-EXISTING, NON-MALAY NUMBERS – GERAKAN INSISTS IT’S THERE TO ‘ADD DIVERSITY’, SEATS TO REPRESENT ITS ELECTORATE NOT IMPORTANT!

Gerakan willing to play only supporting role in GE15, says party president

NEW Perikatan Nasional (PN) member Gerakan will accept its fate if it is not given any seats to contest in the 15th general election, its president Dominic Lau said.

Instead, it will mobilise all its members to help PN win the election, Lau told The Malaysian Insight.

Realistic about the former Barisan Nasional (BN) party’s chances, Lau said there was not much point in demanding for seats but not winning any.

“If a party demands to contest in 100 seats but ends up losing all of them, what’s the point?

“It is always the party that is most likely to win which gets fielded; it is like using half the resources to achieve the same results,” he said.

Lau said he expected PN to field either a Bersatu or PAS candidate in Malay-majority seats, while a Gerakan candidate will most likely be put in seats with higher percentages of Chinese and Indian voters.

While it was in BN, Gerakan was traditionally allocated 12 parliamentary seats and 33 state seats to contest.

In GE13 in 2013, the party only managed to win one federal seat and three state seats.

In GE14, 2018, it was decimated, failing to win a single seat. This election also ended BN’s six decades of federal rule and ushered in a new coalition government for the first time in Malaysia’s history.

Lau said Gerakan, which joined the PN coalition last month after being unaligned to any bloc since quitting BN in June 2018 after GE14, had not made any requests for seats from the PN leadership.

He said PN has yet to begin seat distributions among its components, which besides Gerakan, are Bersatu, PAS, Sabah-based STAR and Sabah Progressive Party. Umno, which is supporting the PN government until the elections are called, did not join the PN coalition.

Lau said the bad blood between Umno and Bersatu will make avoiding three-cornered fights unavoidable, unless Umno changed its mind and cooperated with PN for GE15.

Lau said Gerakan can offer several candidates in Peninsular Malaysia where the party has a network, but admitted that there will not be many seats for it to contest.

Its stronghold in Penang, for example, was lost to DAP in the 2008 general election.

Gerakan’s influence has waned since that election, and its attempt to test its relevance by contesting as an independent in the Tg Piai by-election in 2019 against BN and Pakatan Harapan ended in failure.

Not opportunists, but still hopeful

Lau said Gerakan still had traction in Simpang Renggam, a parliamentary seat in Johor, which was held by the party’s former secretary-general Liang Teck Meng from 2008 to 2018, when he lost it to Pakatan Harapan’s Maszlee Malik.

Although a largely Malay seat at 57% and with Chinese voters taking up 33%, people there are familiar with Gerakan, and the party has a network among constituents.

“However, if the PN chairman thinks another party should contest the seat, we don’t mind.

“Even if it’s a seat with a significant Chinese population, the candidate does not have to be Chinese. The ultimate goal of all parties in PN is to win the election.

“Gerakan is not an opportunist,” Lau said.

Still, the party aspires to break its “zero-seat” status in Parliament and in state legislative assemblies.

Lau said this is the future direction the party leaders with the membership had decided on, and is also one reason for the decision to join PN.

“While Gerakan is not an opportunist, the ultimate goal of Gerakan’s leadership is to break zero in the next general election,” Lau said.

“Joining PN was a process of careful deliberation. Each level of leadership underwent different stages of considerations.

“There are some who disagree, but at least I did not deceive party members.

“Now after joining PN we are going to test whether our decision to join PN is correct or wrong in the next general election.”

Gerakan ‘adds diversity’ to Perikatan, says Dominic Lau

GERAKAN is in Perikatan Nasional (PN) to add much-needed diversity, said party president Dominic Lau.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin felt Gerakan’s participation in the ruling coalition would reflect the multiracial and multi-religious nature of the nation, Lau told The Malaysian Insight.

Last month Gerakan officially joined PN, which comprises Bersatu, PAS, and Sabah-based parties STAR and SAPP.

Gerakan had been in the political wilderness since quitting Barisan Nasional in June 2018, after BN lost a general election for the first time in more than 60 years.

Lau said the decision to join PN was carefully discussed at all party levels. .

He said Gerakan’s first task from Muhyiddin was to assist PN in the national unity blueprint.

Gerakan will also work for a victory for PN in the next elections, even if it isn’t allocated a seat to contest.

Although Chinese-dominated, Gerakan was the only multiracial party in BN that was open to all races.

“Currently, the parties in PN, Bersatu and PAS are Muslim, while STAR and SAPP are focused on East Malaysians.

“There is a lack of focus on non-Muslims, non-Malays, and indigenous people.

“Malaysia is a multi-racial and multi-religious country, and the ruling coalition must reflect this diversity to ensure a government with moderation and tolerance” Lau said.

Lau said PN can now serve all groups more effectively.

“When Gerakan and PN cooperate and share resources, everyone can face the elections.”

Gerakan is heard

Lau said PN is different from BN, which is led by Umno. When it was a BN member, Gerakan found it hard to make its views heard.

“I must confess that in the past, it was difficult to make our views and voices heard in BN.

“Due to our limited role in BN, the Gerakan leadership decided to withdraw from it,” he said, referring to the move by the central leadership led by then party president Mah Siew Keong after GE14 in 2018.

In that election, Gerakan did not win any of the parliamentary and state seats it contested.

“However, in PN, we are listened to by all member parties,” Lau said.

In bringing diversity to PN, Lau said Gerakan has always viewed itself as a national party, rather than a race-based party.

“We don’t fight for the rights and interests of any specific ethnic group based on race, religion and culture.

“Pakatan Harapan did not take care of all the ethnic groups and could not fulfil its promises. Gerakan will do this job well.”

Eye on Penang

Gerakan has also conveyed to Muhyiddin that it still regards Penang as its frontline state, and will focus on playing a check and balance role on the DAP-led state government.

Gerakan, as part of BN, had ruled Penang since 1969, until DAP trounced it in the 2008 general election. Since then, its influence has waned among voters.

“DAP has been in power in Penang since 2008 but so far, we have not seen a comprehensive plan to develop Penang.

“Funds for large-scale projects had been given, but the construction had not started. The Penang people will decide again in GE15,” said Lau.

He said Gerakan considers DAP to be its political enemy and ruled out working with Pakatan Harapan as a result.

However, just before the change in federal government a year ago when PN replaced PH, Lau had expressed support for then interim prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned, to stay in office.

He changed position three months later in May, when he declared support for Muhyiddin’s government after evaluating the overall national situation”.

“Gerakan chose PN because we have seen that the government led by Muhyiddin has performed well in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with Putrajaya’s decisive implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“Secondly, the PN government is people-focused which is in line with the Gerakan’s beliefs and pursuits. The ‘rakyat’ in Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia means that we are people-based.”

Furthermore, Lau said that PN has “not interfered with the judicial system, especially in the prosecution of the Umno leaders”.

“No intervention at all. This is consistent with the defence of the Constitution and the judiciary that Gerakan has adhered to since its founding.

“Due to the above-mentioned factors, we decided to apply to join PN.”

Lau said even though PN had also been branded by critics as a “back-door government”, the reality is that the coalition is in power.

“It does not matter if the government came through the back door or the front door as long as it’s doing a good job.

“At least we can see that Muhyiddin is not interfering with the judicial system. PN’s performance as government is up to the people to judge.

“But on the opposite side, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had been willing to negotiate with Umno leaders who have pending court cases to get their support.

“Even DAP is willing to cooperate with Umno for its own benefit,” Lau said, referring to the Perak Menteri Besar crisis in December last year which saw Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming state the party’s willingness to work with Umno, with conditions, to end the stalemate over a candidate for the MB’s post

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.