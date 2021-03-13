A NATIONAL JOKE AFTER KU LI’S SCATHING ‘PROSTITUTE’ REMARKS – PROMISCUOUS PAS SAYS IT ‘ALWAYS PRIORITIZED ISLAM’ NO MATTER WHO IT SLEPT WITH – BUT IF TRULY SO PIOUS, WHY SLEEP AROUND – WHY NOT PRORITIZE THE VALUES CHERISHED IN ISLAM SUCH AS HONOUR, HONESTY, COMMITTMENT & RESPONSIBILITY?

Ku Li’s ‘prostitute’ remark only a small insult, says PAS

PETALING JAYA: Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s statement calling PAS a “prostitute” does not represent Umno’s view, as far as PAS leaders are concerned.

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad was also confident the statement would not affect the Islamist party’s relationship with Umno.

Asked if the statement by Razaleigh, also known as Ku Li, would hurt PAS supporters because the party had helped Umno candidates win in several by-elections, Kamaruzaman said PAS members would not be quick to react as they were familiar with the political culture.

“Now in 2021, most people are mature enough to accept information very openly,” he said, adding that PAS faced various accusations and insults in the past.

“I see Ku Li’s statement as being narrow-minded. It does not represent Umno because for us, the biggest agenda that PAS, Umno, PPBM and other Islamic NGOs have is uniting the ummah.

“This is far more important than Ku Li’s view, which is personal,” he told FMT.

Kamaruzaman also said he felt Ku Li’s statement was only a “small insult” when compared to all the other attacks against PAS.

He advised all PAS members to remain calm, not to get emotional and to maintain a mature political mindset, as had been practised for so long.

In a statement, Tengku Razaleigh had labelled PAS as a “political prostitute” for working with various parties. He said Umno should oppose PAS in the next general election.

“Even in the (2019) Tanjung Piai by-election, when they were already with us, they did not vote for Umno. PAS had 3,000 members in Tanjung Piai but less than 1,000 voted for us.

“They are not trustworthy allies and this also goes for Semenyih (by-election).

“PAS is like a prostitute that goes back and forth between DAP and Semangat 46,” said the former Semangat 46 president.

Meanwhile, commenting on Tengku Razaleigh’s accusation that PAS could not be trusted as it had worked with DAP, Kamaruzaman said the party would decide on its political stance based on what benefits the ummah the most.

Although PAS had worked with all parties, it always prioritised the fight for Islam, he added.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

