NOW, RM100,000 FINE IF ANYONE SAYS MUHYIDDIN DECLARED EMERGENCY BECAUSE HE LOST MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT? ‘IT’S AN OFFENCE,’ LAW MINISTER TAKIYUDDIN CLAIMS IT’S FAKE NEWS – EVEN AS ZAID QUESTIONS WHY IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME ‘TREATING THE RAKYAT LIKE ENEMIES’: WHAT SAYS THE AGONG – IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME BEING FAIR OR BULLYING THE PEOPLE WITH THE EMERGENCY POWERS ENTRUSTED TO HIM?

Minister: Claiming emergency declared because govt lost majority is fake news

Claiming that the government sought an emergency declaration because it lost its majority in the Dewan Rakyat violates the fake news ordinance, said de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

“It is an offence. To me, it is an offence,” Takiyuddin said at a joint press conference to explain the fake news ordinance.

He said this when asked if critics claiming that the government sought an emergency declaration because it lost its majority was considered fake news.

The ordinance makes spreading “fake news” on Covid-19 or the emergency punishable by up to RM100,000 or up to three-year imprisonments, or both.

Officially, it is to help the government curb the spread of Covid-19. At the time, there were around 2,000 to 3,000 cases being reported daily.

However, critics have questioned why Parliament was also suspended under the emergency – and continues to be closed despite businesses and schools re-opening.

 

The declaration came two days after the Perikatan Nasional government lost majority control of the Dewan Rakyat after Umno’s Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub withdrew support.

On the same day the emergency was declared, Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz also withdrew support from the PN government.

The government has since secured the defections of two PKR MPs to make up for the support deficit after the King said Parliament can reconvene during the emergency.

Courts have discretion

While answering the fake news question, Takiyuddin stressed that once the King had declared the emergency on the cabinet’s advice, it is final and can’t be challenged in any court.

Meanwhile, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah – who was also at the presser – said another example of fake news is claiming that an individual died after taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Takiyuddin and Saifuddin stressed that under the ordinance, the intent to spread fake news must be proven before an accused is punished.

Takiyuddin also stressed that contrary to media reports that only highlighted the maximum fine of RM100,000 under the ordinance, a Sessions Court judge hearing a related charge has the discretion to even release an accused with only a warning.

“The judge could after mitigation release the person with a caution only.

“That is the situation in court […] the ordinance only states a ceiling punishment which means the floor could be any amount determined by the judge,” he said.

Aside from the maximum RM100,000 fine, the ordinance also provides for imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both and in the case of a continuing offence, a further fine not exceeding RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Among others, the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 dated March 11, which takes effect today, states that perpetrators who spread “fake news” in writing, videos, audio recordings or in any other form that may convey “words or ideas” will face action.

Zaid on ‘fake news’ ordinance: Why treat rakyat like enemies?

Former law minister Zaid Ibrahim questioned why the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government appears to be treating the rakyat as its enemies by gazetting an ordinance aimed at combating “fake news” on Covid-19.

“I don’t even know if I want to talk to the press anymore. I don’t even know whether I want to tweet anymore because what is the line between getting something wrong by accident or deliberately spreading fake news?

“You can punish, but not to the extent that is already enacted. I think it is too harsh.

“We have this emergency to deal with Covid-19. That is what the government says. So, if Covid-19 is the enemy, why react in a way as if the people are the enemy?” Zaid said in an interview with Malaysiakini at his house in Petaling Jaya today.

In reality, it gives the government sweeping powers, with grave implications for press freedom.

Among others, the ordinance, which takes effect today, March 12, states that perpetrators who spread “fake news” in writing, videos, audio recordings or in any other forms that may convey “words or ideas”, will face action.

The ordinance also grants the courts powers to order the removal of a publication if it is determined to be “fake news”, failing which the court may order the police or an authorised officer to do so.

Even Google, Facebook have difficulty determining fake news

Zaid said that even giant tech companies like Google and Facebook have difficulty determining what is fake news on their platforms, let alone normal Malaysians.

Thus, he said, an opportunity must be given to the perpetrator to retract the statement, should it be determined to be false.

“It should not be an offence if there was no intentional falsehood that undermines public interest,” he added.

Besides, Zaid said, there are better and less punitive ways of dealing with this problem of “fake news”.

“You can do a fact check, teach literacy to the people about what to read and what to believe. You need knowledge about this, so we must spend money on educating the people.

“This is what a caring government would do, rather than see them (the rakyat) as enemies.

“Let’s get the people together. But it doesn’t look like that to me,” Zaid said.

