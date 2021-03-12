YES, A VOTE FOR PKR IS NOW A VOTE FOR UMNO? ANWAR’S STAUNCH SUPPORTER PKR YOUTH VICE-CHIEF INSISTS PAKATAN SHOULD NOT SHUT THE DOOR ON UMNO

Pakatan Harapan should be open to cooperating with anyone, including Umno, PKR Youth vice-chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman (above) said.

He said exploring cooperation with others could improve the coalition’s chances of winning the next general election.

“Harapan should not dead-bolt the door of cooperation with any quarter as the political situation always changes.

“If the reform agenda championed by Harapan can be accepted by others, it is not impossible for political cooperation to be forged,” Syed Badli said in a statement today.

His comment came after Harapan Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin warned that the coalition should not cooperate with Umno’s “court cluster”.

The “court cluster” is a derisive term used to refer to several Umno leaders who are facing corruption charges in court.

This includes Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

Observers say it is this group that is keen to strike up cooperation with PKR president and parliamentary opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, a move opposed by other camps in Umno.

Anwar has not ruled out cooperation with Umno in the 15th general election, repeating his line that Harapan would work with anyone who supports their reform agenda.

Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin