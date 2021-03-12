LOBSTER LUNCH WITH MUHYIDDIN WON’T HELP – BALING MP AZEEZ FAILS TO QUASH CORRUPTION, MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES

THE Kuala Lumpur High Court today dismissed an application from Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim to quash 13 charges against him of taking bribes and money laundering.

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin said he was striking out the former Tabung Haji chairman’s application on the grounds the charges were sound.

Azeez, 53, is charged with three counts of accepting bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, and nine counts of laundering nearly RM140 million.

His 62-year-old brother Abdul Latif was accused of abetting him but was granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal last month..

Azeez is said to have received the money from Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan Abdullah, the director of Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd, between December 2010 and April 2018.

The Baling MP is also accused of receiving RM139.3 million from four companies – Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd, Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd, Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd and AVP Engineering Sdn Bhd.

Azeez in his application for his charges to be quashed, contended the charges were framed in bad faith. The prosecution argued it would be premature and an abuse of the judicial process to grant Azeez his wish.

Azeez’s lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad said his client will appeal the decision.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

