THE GAG IS ON! EVERYONE SHADDUP, HOME MINISTRY TO DECIDE ON ACTION OVER ‘ALLAH’ VERDICT – EVEN AS SHOCK RM100,000 FINE IMPOSED EFFECTIVE TOMORROW ON FAKE NEWS ABOUT MUHYIDDIN’S EMRGENCY & COVID-19

Quiet now, let ministry decide on action over ‘Allah’ ruling, says Hamzah

PETALING JAYA: The home ministry will decide on the next course of action after the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled yesterday that Christians can use “Allah” in their books and in religious education.

High Court Judge Nor Bee Ariffin, in allowing a judicial review by a Sarawakian Christian, said a Dec 5, 1986, home affairs ministry directive prohibiting the use of certain words by non-Muslims was illegal and unconstitutional, adding that it was wrongly issued as it went beyond the aim of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

“The home ministry takes note of the decision by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on March 10 related to the issue of the word ‘Allah’ and other matters brought by Jill Ireland against the ministry,” home minister Hamzah Zainudin said in a statement today.

“The ministry will decide on follow-up action from the legal aspect after receiving the reasons for the judgment in writing from the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

“I call on all parties not to speculate nor make any interpretations of the decision, and to respect the legal and judicial process of the country.”

PPBM, Umno and PAS have all said they want Putrajaya to appeal the High Court’s decision, with PPBM information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan today saying the country’s laws need to be managed “carefully and thoroughly” in matters that touch on the sensitivities of Muslims.

Last night, Umno and PAS, through their Muafakat Nasional alliance, said they wanted the government to launch an appeal as they were concerned by the court’s decision to allow the terms “Allah”, “Baituallah”, “Solat” and “Kaabah” to be used by non-Muslims in their publications.

On the other hand, Christian organisations and the Sabah and Sarawak government leaders have welcomed the decision and said the federal government should not appeal the decision. Among those who made the calls were Sarawak deputy chief minister James Masing, Sabah Upko MP Wilfred Madius Tangau, Sabah senator Donald Mojuntin and Upko vice-president Ewon Benedick.

RM100,000 fine for ‘fake news’ on virus or emergency

PETALING JAYA: Effective tomorrow, those who create, publish or distribute fake news will face a fine of up to RM100,000, a jail term of up to three years or both, according to the Federal Government Gazette. Gazetted today, the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 says that news or information that “is or are wholly or partly false relating to Covid-19 or the proclamation of emergency,” shall be considered under the law. In addition, the courts may order those convicted of an offence to apologise to those affected by their actions. Failure to do so may result in another fine of up to RM50,000, a jail term of under a year, or both.

