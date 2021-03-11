IS IT THE PEOPLE TO BE BLAMED OR THE GOVT’S INCOMPETENCE & FLIP-FLOP SOPs? NO CLEAR DOWNTREND YET IN COVID-19 BATTLE – NEW CASES NUDGE UP AGAIN TO 1,647 – AMID PUBLIC OUTCRY & CRITICISM OVER RM10K FINE – ‘THE MEDICINE IS WORSE THAN THE DISEASE!’

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,647 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,104 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 300,620.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 319,364.

There are 17,544 active cases, with 147 patients being treated in intensive care and 61 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the nine deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,200.

The new cases today involved 1,642 local infections and five imported cases. Local cases comprised 1,102 Malaysians and 540 foreigners.

Selangor detected the highest number of infections with 712.

This was followed by Johor (170), Penang (169), Sarawak (168), Kuala Lumpur (86), Negeri Sembilan (79), Melaka (71), Perak (69), Sabah (61), Kelantan (28), Kedah (18), Pahang (seven), Terengganu (four), Perlis (two), Putrajaya (two) and Labuan (one).

There were 116 cases from clusters in prisons today, mostly involving the Machap Umboo (67) and Tembok Tapah (38) clusters.

All nine deaths today involved Malaysians between the ages of 48 and 78, and all had existing medical conditions.

RM10,000 fine – medicine is worse than disease, says MP

PETALING JAYA: Klang MP Charles Santiago has slammed the government’s decision to impose a RM10,000 fine against anyone who flouts the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the movement control order (MCO) from today. The DAP MP told FMT that many families were already struggling to make ends meet due to the economic downturn while others were out of jobs, adding that their priority was simply to put food on the table. Describing the move as “harsh”, Santiago said those from the low- and middle-income brackets stood to be the most affected by this move, reiterating that the fine was too steep and ordinary people would not be able to afford it. “I do believe there’s a need to fine and discipline people, but it must be at a level where the people can manage it. This is not it,” he said. “To set it at RM10,000 – it’s like the medicine is worse than the disease.” The police have said that the RM10,000 was the maximum fine and it could be reduced upon appeal depending on the offence, but Santiago called for clarity. He said clear parameters were needed, showing what fine each offence would bring, so that there could be uniformity. “Giving public health officials the power to decide (on the amount to be fined) sounds wrong. What’s the basis of charging one person RM10,000 and someone else RM3,000? “The government would be better off telling people: ‘If you do this, this is the fine, and if you do that, that’s the fine’. In that way, it’s quite organised. Now, it’s quite arbitrary and it’s going to promote corruption,” he said. The enforcement of the RM10,000 fine for those who breach MCO rules as well as those who can trigger the spread of Covid-19 came into effect today. Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said district health officers now have the power to determine the value of the fines, while those who have been slapped with the RM10,000 compound can appeal for the fine to be lowered. Santiago said giving government servants the open-ended ability to make decisions on fines would encourage corruption. He added that another way to deal with this was to give the courts the power to decide on the amount to be fined. “What’s going to happen is a case where, in one area the fine for not wearing a mask is RM1,000 and in another place, it’s RM2,000. The person will then question why he was charged more. There must be uniformity in the way you apply the law. “But now, it’s just arbitrary,” he added.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

