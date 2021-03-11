THE MUHYIDDIN DICTATORSHIP? COURT THROWS OUT PAKATAN REP’S BID TO CHALLENGE SUSPENSION OF PARLIAMENT – EVEN AS COPS GRILL GUAN ENG OVER PAKATAN’S STATEMENT ON EMERGENCY

Court denies opposition MPs’ bid to challenge suspension of parliament

THE High Court today rejected an application filed by opposition lawmakers for a judicial review of the suspension of parliament and state assemblies during an emergency.

The judge ruled that the federal constitution had not been breached in the case.

“Having considered the application, I am of the opinion that the subject matter of this application is not amenable to judicial review,” said judge Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid.

He said articles 150(1) and 150(2B) of the constitution effectively prevented ordinances enacted under emergency law from being challenged.

Pulau MP Salahuddin Ayub of Amanah, Sungai Petani MP Johari Abdul of PKR, and Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari, who is the Perak opposition leader, had filed a case claiming unconstitutional provisions in the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, which was gazetted in January, that allowed for the suspension of parliament and state assemblies.

The judge did not agree. “It is reiterated that Article 150(8) of the Federal Constitution is valid and constitutional.

“All in all, it is my considered opinion that the applicants have failed to cross the hurdle of the judicial review test. As discussed above, the subject matter in this case has been settled by law. It is clear that there is no arguable case for the applicants.

“In light of the above, the application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings is dismissed with no order to cost,” he said.

The Pakatan Harapan lawmakers were represented by lawyers Gurdial Nijar and Christopher Leong. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

