THE MUHYIDDIN DICTATORSHIP? COURT THROWS OUT PAKATAN REP’S BID TO CHALLENGE SUSPENSION OF PARLIAMENT – EVEN AS COPS GRILL GUAN ENG OVER PAKATAN’S STATEMENT ON EMERGENCY

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was questioned for an hour at the Timur Laut district police station this morning over a Harapan Presidential Council’s Jan 12 joint statement, which rejected the government’s argument for a prolonged state of emergency.
Lim’s lawyer, RSN Rayer, said the Bagan MP had given his full cooperation to the probe under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, as well as Section 505(B) of the Penal Code that governs statements relating to public mischief.
“We have given our cooperation to the police on this investigation of a Harapan Presidential Council statement on Jan 12,” the Jelutong MP told reporters in Penang.
Section 505(b) refers to the making, publishing or circulation of any statement with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, while Section 233 is for the improper use of network facilities or network services.
“I would also like to thank the police for its investigation.
“I also hope they would investigate a report by Perak opposition leader Aziz Bari against de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan over his refusal to follow the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree, that parliament can be held during an emergency,” he said.
The Harapan Presidential Council statement was jointly signed by Lim, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.
Anwar had reportedly recorded his statement on Feb 26, while Rayer said Mohamad would be questioned in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.
In the presidential council’s statement, Harapan rejected Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s justification of needing to counter the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason to declare an Emergency, as well as to suspend Parliament and elections.
Instead, they claimed Muhyiddin was attempting to hold on to illegitimate powers by avoiding calling for elections.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
