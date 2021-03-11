UMNO SENDS A SHIVER THROUGH MUHYIDDIN’S HEART – ‘FOR NOW THERE ARE NO RELATIONS WITH BERSATU – FOR GE15, WE HOPE FOR NO CLASHES BETWEEN UMNO & PAS – BUT BETWEEN UMNO & BERSATU, WE WILL KIV!’

PETALING JAYA: Despite PAS’ membership in the Perikatan Nasional coalition, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan hopes there will be no clashes with the Islamist party in the 15th general election (GE15).

“Between Umno and PAS, we hope for no clashes. But between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, we will KIV (keep in view) first.

“For now, there are no relations with Bersatu. These are two separate issues that we can address later.

“Nevertheless, and most importantly, Umno and PAS have to ensure no clashes in GE15,” he told reporters when met at Umno’s headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre on Wednesday (March 10).

Ahmad Maslan was present for a Muafakat Nasional consultative technical committee meeting on seat negotiations that is taking place at PWTC, which is led by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

According to Ahmad Maslan, an earlier technical committee meeting that took place in the evening had gone well with several representatives from PAS and Umno.

“This is always held before consultative technical meetings that will present decisions made in the technical meeting and also follow-ups on previous meetings.”

The Barisan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional secretary-general said it is PAS’ right as a party to be a member of Perikatan Nasional and collaborate with Bersatu.

“(This has) nothing to do with Umno, which wants to strengthen Umno-PAS relations, which started even earlier in 2018.

“The Muafakat Nasional charter was also signed in 2019. So our relationship with PAS is much earlier than PAS with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional,” he said.

Scores of journalists are currently staking out at PWTC, hoping to doorstop Umno leaders who are present for the meeting.

Umno recently declared that its support for the Perikatan government only remains until the dissolution of Parliament, confirming the strained ties between Umno and Bersatu that have been talked about by many.

Political analysts have said that a “free-for-all” situation could be triggered in GE15.

Speculation is also rife at present that the 15th general election would be called once the Emergency Proclamation ends on Aug 1.

ANN

