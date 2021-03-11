ALL THESE YEARS, OF WHAT BENEFIT HAS IT BROUGHT MALAYS TO BAN NON-MALAYS FROM USING THE WORD ‘ALLAH’ – YET UNREPENTANT HYPOCRITES & RACISTS IN UMNO & PAS DEMAND PUTRAJAYA APPEALS ‘ALLAH’ VERDICT

Umno, PAS urge govt to appeal High Court ruling on use of ‘Allah’ word

MUAFAKAT Nasional (MN) has urged the government to appeal a High Court ruling allowing Christian use of Arabic words traditionally associated with Islam in Malaysia.

MN, which met late yesterday, said the coalition views the decision seriously.

“Today’s meeting also urged the federal government to take the initiative to implement a more harmonised legal system within the federal constitution framework,” it said in a statement yesterday.

It was also decided at the meeting that the Umno-PAS pact be further strengthened, it said.

The statement was released by Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, who holds the corresponding post at MN.

The High Court yesterday ruled that Christians could use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious texts.

The three other words are “Baitullah”, “Kaabah” and “solat”.

Court of Appeal judge Nor Bee Ariffin, sitting as High Court judge, allowed a judicial review application from Sarawakian Christian, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill.

Earlier, Umno and PAS met for three hours at the Putra World Trade Centre to discuss the coalition’s empowerment agenda.

The meeting, co-chaired by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and his PAS counterpart Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, was attended by 12 top leaders from the two parties.

– Bernama

。