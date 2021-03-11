IT’S TIME FOR ANWAR THE STALEST OF ALL LEADERS IN PAKATAN & PKR TO STEP DOWN – EVEN IN PAKATAN THE REALIZATION GROWS ITS SECOND LINE OF LEADERS MUST TAKE OVER – THEY ARE INDEED READY & FOR SURE CANNOT DO WORSE THAN ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ ANWAR

Next line of Pakatan leaders ready to take charge, says Salahuddin

PAKATAN Harapan’s second line of leaders are ready to take over, said Salahuddin Ayub.

“These leaders must be prepared and there are many of them; in fact, many among Amanah, PKR, and DAP can be the second echelon of leaders. I am not worried.

“I am sure they have sufficient administrative experience as the majority are former ministers, deputies, and have an excellent track record in politics.

“They are mature and will take over the leadership of the country after key figures such as Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Anwar (Ibrahim), Ku Li (Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah) have retired,” said the Amanah deputy president in an interview with The Malaysian Insight.

Salahuddin said for now, PH still retains Anwar, who is also the PKR president, as their prime ministerial candidate to face the 15th general election.

He said there was a need to nurture the second line of leaders, considering the age of senior PH leaders at present.

“If you look at the context of PH, Anwar and the other main leaders are already in their 60s and 70s.

“As far as the deal in PH is concerned, it remains as this (Anwar as prime ministerial candidate), unless there is a new decision. Everything will be discussed and decided in the presidential council,” the Pulai MP said.

The Amanah deputy president is also confident the next line of political leadership will be able to steer politics back on the right track.

“We have to rectify and bring the politicians back on track. The current phenomenon is annoying and embarrassing.

“Buying of lawmakers, money politics and unethical politics must be discarded,” said Salahuddin.

He also believes the country’s politics is going through a maturing process after the “Sheraton move”, which saw a group of PH MPs defect and form a government by supporting Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Since then, episodes of party-hopping have continued among MPs and state reps.

“We are heading towards more mature politics by removing such characters or players.

“We need experience and commitment. We are steering the country’s leadership towards a better and more responsible era, discarding old politics,” he added.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

