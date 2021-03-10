1,448 NEW COVID-19 CASES – WITH SUBANG JAYA MEDICAL CENTRE THE LATEST TO BECOME VACCINATION CENTRE

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,448 Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,137 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 298,516.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 317,717.

There are 18,010 active cases, with 151 patients being treated in intensive care and 72 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the five deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,191.

