1,448 NEW COVID-19 CASES – WITH SUBANG JAYA MEDICAL CENTRE THE LATEST TO BECOME VACCINATION CENTRE

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,448 Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,137 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 298,516.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 317,717.

There are 18,010 active cases, with 151 patients being treated in intensive care and 72 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the five deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,191.

Subang Jaya Medical Centre now a Covid-19 vaccination centre

It was announced by the government earlier that private hospitals will be used as vaccination centres for private healthcare workers.

KUALA LUMPUR: Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) is now a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Petaling Jaya district, joining other selected private hospitals as the country ramps up the national immunisation programme.

In a statement today, SJMC chief executive Trish Hogan said they have a dedicated team of well-trained vaccinators to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers in Selangor starting tomorrow.

Hogan said it was imperative that the public-private partnership was fully utilised to ensure the country’s vaccination programme runs smoothly.

“SJMC is committed to our role in supporting the government to achieve 80% herd immunity in Malaysia which will have a far-reaching and positive impact on all of us,” she said.

Coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin had earlier said that private hospitals were being used as vaccination centres for private healthcare workers for phase one of the programme.

“The government will include more private hospitals for phases two and three as announced previously,” he said.

