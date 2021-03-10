AS KU LI, RECOVERED FROM COVID-19, REAPPEARS ON THE SCENE AMID RESURGENT TALK OF ‘GRAND COALITION’ – IS ‘TEAM MUHYIDDIN’ RUSHING OUT TO FETTER ‘TEAM KU LI’?
‘Grand coalition’ might be good idea
While it is now evident that despite having two large coalitions, neither would be able to garner a convincing enough majority to deter crossovers.
While there are within both, strong personalities, but none appears strong enough to command enough support to deliver stable loyalty.
This political uncertainty has caused some opportunistic players to try and increase their stake in the game.
PH and Perikatan Nasional are both riddled with internal party strife and increasing tussle for dominance for the biggest say in their respective coalitions.
Will an election solve this? Analysts are uncertain.
If anecdotal evidence is to be considered any indication – no.
The past 11 by-elections saw the electorate voting with old loyalties and communal lines.
Despite all the ruckus, the Malay votes are firmly behind Umno. Despite breaking their hegemony over Barisan Nasional and the coalition itself, PH and Bersatu have not managed to break the stranglehold Umno has over the Malays while PAS has grown reluctant to take it head-on, and PKR lacks the capability, too.
No matter how you spin it, Malay-Muslim unity alone will not be enough to win an election. There is still a need for meaningful and significant non-Malay-Muslim participation.
Many political alliances have been set up but, in the end, the successful ones always have both Muslim and non-Muslim dominated parties.
Even PAS once teamed up with S46 via Angkatan Perpaduan Ummah, with PKR and DAP twice, first under Barisan Alternatif (BA), then Pakatan Rakyat (PR).
PAS was arguably at its strongest, both in terms of seats and influence, with BA and PR. Even with Muafakat Nasional, the number of seats is roughly half of those it won under BA, and a third less than with PR.
With PH lacking clear Malay-Muslim participation and PN lacking the opposite, and each party having only semi-formal pacts with Sabah and Sarawak coalitions, perhaps Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s idea of a grand coalition isn’t such a bad one.
We are facing a critical juncture as a country with the pandemic still not fully under control and the economy being forced to open to mitigate its harshest effect.
Having a cohesive “grand” coalition at this juncture negates the need for excessive politicking and stabilises both pacts. It also removes a leadership vacuum, at least for another two years.
With a single political engine at the helm, there will be no room for extreme politics, nor a “kingmaker” scenario as we have now, with a minority and otherwise weak political entity exerting its influence on much larger parties.
In a single coalition, the proportional wishes of the people will be translated directly into political representation in the executive.
An interim alliance also creates political centre of gravity where small and potentially disruptive groups would be drawn to it, rather than against it for publicity, as that would be counter-productive. Stability can help regain lost consumer and investor confidence at a time we stand at the precipice of further unrest and economic freefall.
If we are lucky enough, as individual party ideologies are made clearer and policies of the various parties drawn better, a two-party system can be born out of that, in a mature and stable fashion, not unlike PAS-PH’s parting of ways in 2015 and eventual contest in 2018.
It, of course, goes against the spirit of democracy, arguably even effectively suspending it, but we are, after all, already in a state of emergency.
If this could help us end any political uncertainty, combat the virus more effectively, perhaps this is exactly what we need, at least for the next couple of years. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
I’m not behind fake memo on Ku Li as PM, says Tamrin
PETALING JAYA: Tamrin Ghafar has denied an allegation that he is the chief supporter of a move to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin with Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.
Responding to a posting by political blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, the former Batu Berendam MP said while it was true he wanted Muhyiddin to be replaced as prime minister, he was not involved in creating any fake news.
“I strongly deny (the claim) of producing and circulating any fake news,” he said in a statement today.
Recently, supporters of Tengku Razaleigh, better known as Ku Li, had been accused of circulating a fake memorandum on PPBM’s plans as part of a “now or never” campaign to make Tengku Razaleigh the prime minister.
Raja Petra said “Team Ku Li” had launched its campaign with the circulation of the so-called confidential memo purportedly about a PPBM Supreme Council meeting.
However, PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the memo was fake and a police report would be lodged to track down those behind it.
Raja Petra, who named former Umno member Tamrin as the head of the team, claimed that Tamrin had been campaigning for the past 35 years for Tengku Razaleigh to become the prime minister.
He said Tengku Razaleigh’s supporters were “working overtime to try to cause a rift between Umno and PPBM”.
If the two parties could not reconcile their differences before the elections, he said, “then they will need a ‘dark horse’ mutually acceptable to both warring factions. And this dark horse is going to be Ku Li, or at least he hopes so”. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
