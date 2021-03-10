IT’S TIME DAP RECRUITS MASZLEE – HE HAS PROVEN HIS CREDBILITY BY REFUSING TO GIVE UP AFTER HIS HUMILIATING SACKING – AND HIS HONOR BY REFUSING TO BETRAY MAHATHIR, THE MAN WHO SACKED HIM, DESPITE THE LURES OFFERED BY MUHYIDDIN & CO

Harapan ropes in ‘independent’ Maszlee to lead education efforts

Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan has appointed Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik to chair one of its shadow committees, indicating a possible alignment.

However, his aide clarified that Maszlee remains an independent lawmaker for now.

On Feb 8, Harapan chief secretary Saifuddin Nasution Ismail sent the former education minister a letter offering him a leadership position.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Harapan presidential council has agreed to appoint you as the chairperson of the Covid-19 Education Committee that aims to solve education problems faced by the people during this pandemic.

“The committee will function like the Covid-19 Health Committee chaired by (Kuala Selangor MP and former health minister) Dzulkefly Ahmad,” read the letter that was sighted by Malaysiakini.

When contacted, Maszlee’s aide Hafizul Faiz said his boss accepted the offer to lead the committee but added that Maszlee is not a member of Harapan or any of its component parties.

“Maszlee is still independent but he agreed to lead the Harapan education committee,” he said.

Maszlee’s committee comprises seven members from Harapan parties and its allies.

They are Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PKR), Kulai MP and former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching (DAP), Tampin MP Hasan Bahrom (Amanah), Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan), Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau (Upko), Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (independent), and Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah (independent).

Syed Saddiq leads the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) while Amiruddin is part of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang). The Registrar of Societies previously rejected both Muda and Pejuang’s attempts to register as political parties.

Maszlee was a founding member of Pejuang but quit in November last year, saying he believed the people had “grown nauseous with the game of power and politics by elite politicians”.

He was previously seen as a loyalist of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Both were ousted from Bersatu in May last year.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

