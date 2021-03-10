WHO THE HELL IS UMNO! MUHYIDDIN & HADI GET EVEN OSIER – IN HADI’S HOME STATE, BERSATU TO ‘CHALLENGE UMNO IN SEATS WHERE THEY CONTEST’

‘We will challenge Umno where they contest’ – T’ganu Bersatu

Terengganu Bersatu is gearing up for a showdown with Umno in the 15th general election.

This comes amidst worsening ties between the two Malay rights parties at the national level.

In an Utusan Malaysia report last night, Terengganu Bersatu chief Razali Idris (photo, above) said he would negotiate seat allocations with the state PAS chapter.

“We will discuss with the PAS leadership and Terengganu Menteri Besar (Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar) to allow us to field our candidates.

“We will discuss how we will challenge Umno in seats where they contest,” he was quoted as saying in a press conference after an event in Pasir Gajah.

Razali also appeared unperturbed by Umno’s threats to cut ties with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional once GE15 comes around.

“We welcome the decision with an open heart, and we don’t have any problems with it. Because as politicians, elections are part of our job,” he reportedly said.

There are 32 state seats and eight parliament seats in Terengganu. The peninsula east coast state is a PAS stronghold

Terengganu Umno previously announced that it would contest all state and all parliament seats in the next general election, which pits it not only against Bersatu but also PAS.

Umno and PAS are partners in the Muafakat Nasional alliance and previously agreed to avoid electoral clashes.

However, Terengganu Umno chief Ahmad Said has repeatedly expressed his displeasure over what he deemed unfair treatment by the PAS state government towards Umno.

Ahmad claimed that PAS assemblypersons were receiving far more allocations than their Umno counterparts.

Terengganu Umno, PAS and Bersatu have not reached a consensus on seat allocations despite more than half a year of discussions.

