WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND – AS ANWAR ‘POACHES’ FROM ALLIES, HIS ENEMIES WILL ‘POACH’ FROM HIM – UNHAPPINESS IN PAKATAN OVER PARTY-HOPPING WITHIN SAME COALITION

AMANAH will continue to support Pakatan Harapan (PH) as it is an important political coalition for the party, said its deputy president, Salahuddin Ayub.

He, however, urges PH partners not to entice Amanah members and lawmakers to defect.

To date, five Amanah assemblymen – two from Selangor and three from Johor – have joined PKR.

This has caused tension among leaders of both parties.

Salahuddin, who is also PH vice-president , said the matter was raised at the recent presidential council meeting, where it was decided that parties would not accept members of another coalition partner.

Seats won by the defectors will be contested by the original party and not the lawmaker who had switched parties.

“We decided that PH parties cannot accept members of a coalition partner. This is done to preserve harmony and friendship in PH.

“PH’s understanding is that they can leave but the seat will still be contested by the party that contested in the last general election… unless there are certain cases where there can be a change of seats.

“We want to take care of our relationship, which is why we have this new rule,” Salahuddin told The Malaysian Insight.

He also said elected reps from Amanah leaving to join PKR was due to individual factors and not party-related.

“Amanah is also looking into why they left the party. We are doing a survey and for me, there may be weaknesses in the party, and also the individuals who jumped.

“But what we can be sure of now is that they are all individuals, not groups. They did not bring their friends out of the party. They left on their own.”

