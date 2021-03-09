‘KAU SIAP!’ – IN THE LANGUAGE OF BULLIES, UMNO’S TAJUDDIN WARNS PAS TO WATCH OUT IF IT DARES TO ‘SABOTAGE’ UMNO BY SUPPORTING BERSATU IN SEATS THEY’RE PITTED IN

Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman warned PAS to “watch out” if the Islamist party backs Bersatu in Umno’s traditional seats.

The Pasir Salak MP said he favours a formula where PAS and Umno do not clash even if the former wants to back Bersatu.

However, he said there will be consequences if PAS campaigned against Umno.

This came as Umno appeared set to lead BN to a clash with Perikatan Nasional (PN), which is led by Bersatu, in the 15th general election. PAS is a PN component party.

“Perhaps there can be a formula where they (PAS) can be with Bersatu but not at the expense of Umno. Don’t whack us in seats where Umno is contesting.

“If Bersatu wants to contest in Bukit Bintang, they (PAS) can support (Bersatu) because Umno won’t contest in Bukit Bintang. If Bersatu wants to contest in Kepong, go ahead.

“Even if PAS wants to campaign for Bersatu en masse, we have no objections,” he told a press conference in Ampang today.

“But if Bersatu wants to contest in Pasir Salak, PAS shouldn’t support Bersatu. If you support, then watch out (kau siap) – I’m giving a warning,” he added.

Bukit Bintang and Kepong are traditional DAP seats. The main contenders are MCA and Gerakan respectively.

Tajuddin has been the Pasir Salak MP for three terms.

Umno, on Feb 26, formally sent a letter to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin informing him that the party will cut ties with Bersatu in the 15th general election. Muhyiddin is also the Bersatu president.

A contention point is Bersatu’s insistence to contest in seats won by Umno in the last general election but later came under Bersatu’s control through defections.

Unable to reconcile their differences, Umno now intends to go head-to-head against Bersatu in the next polls.

This is despite both parties being part of the current ruling coalition.

Likewise, the opposition is also seeing its own division with disagreements within the main opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan on whether they should join forces with other opposition parties such as Warisan, Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang), Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and PSB. – MKINI

