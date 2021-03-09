NEW COVID-19 CASES SLIP TO 1,280 – GOVT TO ALLOW TOURISM WITHIN RMCO AREAS FROM TOMORROW

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,280 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours. The daily number of cases is the lowest recorded this year.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,345 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 296,379.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 316,269.

There are 18,704 active cases, with 155 patients being treated in intensive care and 76 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the nine deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,186.

The new cases today involved 1,278 local infections and two imported cases. The local cases comprised 919 Malaysians and 359 foreigners.

Selangor recorded the highest number of infections with 464, of which 368 were detected from clusters and close contact screenings.

This was followed by Johor (165), Sarawak (163), Penang (143), Kuala Lumpur (119), Sabah (64), Negeri Sembilan (45), Terengganu (36), Perak (34), Kedah (25), Kelantan (16), Putrajaya (three), Pahang (two) and Perlis (one).

No new cases were detected in Melaka and Labuan.

There were five cases from clusters in prisons today, involving the Tembok Pengkalan Chepa cluster (two), Jalan Harapan prison cluster (two) and Jalan Awang cluster (one).

The nine who died comprised eight Malaysians and one foreigner, with the youngest aged 38, from Kuala Lumpur, and the oldest a 88-year-old man in Perak.

Eight of them had existing medical conditions. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Tourism allowed within RMCO areas from tomorrow

Tour groups are allowed to travel within RMCO areas from tomorrow, says Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Afif Abd Halim, March 9, 2021.

TOUR groups are allowed to travel within recovery movement-control order (RMCO) areas starting tomorrow, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said only travel agencies registered with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry allowed to undertake these tours. Ismail Sabri, however said private vehicles were still not allowed to travel out for vacations. “The condition is that they (Malaysians) will have to use travel agents registered with the ministry. “The travel agencies will also have to get police permission for interstate travel between RMCO areas,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya today. Ismail Sabri called this arrangement the targeted domestic tourism bubble, and that under this, travel is only allowed with tour buses, vans and other vehicles that are registered with Motac. “Travel must be within RMCO areas and cannot stop in any state that is under the conditional movement-control order (CMCO). “Accommodation and tourism activities must also be arranged in advance.” Ismail Sabri also said the government has changed the movement-control status of Langkawi from CMCO to RMCO effective tomorrow. “This is because Langkawi has become a green zone and the last case recorded was on February 20 with two infections. “The domestic targeted tourism bubble also applies to Langkawi. However, Kedah still remains under the CMCO.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.