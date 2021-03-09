MERCENARIES OR NOT, UMNO’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ TO SABOTAGE THEIR OWN PARTY IN GE15? ‘THEY ARE WEAKENING THE PARTY,’ SAYS ELECTION DIRECTOR TAJUDDIN – ‘THERE IS A PROBLEM NOW BECAUSE SOME ARE NOT BACKING THE PARTY PRESIDENT & DO NOT SUPPORT THE PARTY’

We have cut ties, full stop! Stop backing Muhyiddin, says Tajuddin

PETALING JAYA: There are still some Umno members and MPs backing PPBM despite the party’s decision to sever ties with Muhyiddin Yassin’s party, and Umno warlord Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is not at all pleased.

He slammed these Umno leaders for weakening the party.

“How will Umno become strong? Who is weakening the party? Not PPBM. It’s us. We are not united as one,” he told FMT.

Tajuddin, who is also Umno’s election director, added that he hopes there will be no sabotage within the party as GE15 approaches.

He was referring to several Umno MPs who are still said to be backing the PPBM president and prime minister Muhyiddin despite the party’s decision to cut ties with the ruling party.

The decision was made during a conference of Umno leaders at Janda Baik, Pahang, on Feb 19.

Relations between Umno and PPBM have been strained since September last year, and came to a head with a letter from Zahid to Muhyiddin saying Umno would not cooperate with the party once Parliament is dissolved for GE15.

FMT has also learnt that despite the decision, several PPBM supreme council members last week suggested that the deputy prime minister’s post be given to Umno’s defence minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a bid to sway Umno support.

Tajuddin, however, said a decision has been made not to work with PPBM.

“We (Umno) have informed Muhyiddin on Feb 26 that Barisan Nasional will not work with PPBM. Full stop,” said the Pasir Salak MP.

He also reminded Umno MPs and state assemblymen that they won their GE14 seats on the party’s ticket and “Umno is the one who placed them there. Some of them are ministers because of that”.

He also asked for all members to throw their support behind embattled party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing some calls to resign.

“There is a problem now because some are not fully backing the party president and do not support the party,” said Tajuddin.

He added that some party members had asked for further discussion on the decision to cut ties with PPBM which means “they are questioning the party’s decision.”

