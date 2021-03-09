2 MORE MPs TO JUMP SHIP TO PN WHEN MUHYIDDIN’S STRONGMAN HAMZAH VISITS SABAH? NOT ME, SAYS UPKO’S WILFRID TANGAU

KOTA KINABALU: Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau has denied a report he is one of two Sabah MPs ready to cross over to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Tuaran MP said the report by an online news portal was “irresponsible and false”.

“This fake news was deliberately made up by certain quarters with the hope of creating instability among the opposition parties,” he said on Facebook Live in an immediate response to the report late last night.

“This is a desperate effort … I strongly deny the claims I will be joining PN, I hope this will clear the situation.

“I urge these people to stop making stories that are false and slanderous in nature. I will not hesitate to take legal action if such rumours persist.”

Upko is part of the Warisan Plus state opposition coalition.

The report had said Tangau and another Sabah MP would be announcing their decision to join PPBM to coincide with the visit by its secretary-general, Hamzah Zainudin, who is also the home minister, to the state.

The report, quoting a source it claimed to be from within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah presidential council, said Hamzah was in town to attend a parliamentary coordinators meeting but was also scheduled to meet the MPs.

Following Tangau’s denial, the portal said it had since taken down the initial report.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

