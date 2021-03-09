IN SHOCK TIT-FOR-TAT – MUHYIDDIN’S TROJANS & CABINET CLUSTER TO TABLE MOTIONS AT UMNO AGM FORCING ZAHID TO RESIGN?

PETALING JAYA: Analysts say they expect more Umno leaders at the state and division levels to push for party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down from the post.

This comes after former Umno deputy president Musa Hitam hit out at party leaders facing charges in court, saying they should step away from leading the party until proven innocent.

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s (UUM) Kamarul Zaman Yusoff said he was surprised by Musa’s strong rebuke against the leaders, adding that it would serve as a catalyst for others to speak out against top men like Zahid.

“I expect more from Umno to be emboldened to speak out after this. It is also caused by the coverage of Zahid’s court case, which indirectly gives Umno a bad image,” he told FMT.

Kamarul said Zahid’s grip on long-time Barisan Nasional (BN) allies MCA and MIC was also weakening. This was especially visible after they questioned his decision to appeal to the King to order a Parliament sitting as soon as possible.

He said it would not be impossible for state or division leaders to table motions at the party’s annual general assembly for Zahid to resign as president.

“The problem is that Zahid, as president, has the power to reject or receive these motions.”

Musa, who was also the deputy prime minister in the 1980s, had said having a new Umno leadership free of criminal charges in court would help the party regain the public’s trust and respect.

Zahid is facing 47 charges in court for criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, which he had established.

Aside from Zahid, Umno leaders facing charges in court include party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan and former president Najib Razak, who has already been found guilty of corruption in the SRC International case.

Azizuddin Mohd Sani, also from UUM, said it was normal to have internal conflicts among leaders in a political party, although what makes it different is how that translates to the grassroots.

He agreed that some leaders would start pushing for Zahid’s resignation following Musa’s remarks, although he still expects these individuals to be the smaller voice unless the 191 party divisions support such a move.

“As long as there isn’t a decision that finds Zahid guilty, and if there are still members supporting him, I think he will stay (as president). The party’s members will determine his fate.

“If there’s only one division (pushing for Zahid to resign), then it won’t progress any further. There needs to be a stronger voice to change the party’s president,” he told FMT.

